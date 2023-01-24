State Electoral Board declines to impose 2022 Roanoke election fines

Neither city council candidate Jamaal Jackson nor the Roanoke Forward PAC will face fines for reported Stand By Your Ad violations in connection to the 2022 municipal election, the state Board of Elections recently decided.

However, it remains to be seen if late campaign finance report penalties will be imposed on Jackson's campaign by the city registrar.

The federal Stand By Your Ad provision requires sponsorship disclosures on campaign ad materials. Jamaal Jackson ran as an independent in the council election, while Roanoke Forward is a campaign committee that supported Republican candidates in the race.

The state Board of Elections voted Jan. 18 on each party's alleged campaign ad violations, which Matthew Jones reported in the fall.

The attorney who spoke on behalf of Roanoke Forward at the board of elections meeting mentioned Jones' involvement, stating that the violation report was filed by the son of a competitor.

Jones is the son of Vivian Sanchez-Jones, one of Jamaal Jackson's victorious competitors in the 2022 council race. Jones managed the campaigns of the four Democratic council candidates, including Sanchez-Jones, all of whom won. Jones told The Roanoke Times the ad reports weren't personal.

"I wasn't filing them as her son, I was filing them as an operative [of the campaign]. One of the four candidates happened to be my mother," Jones said.

Jones reported Jamaal Jackson's campaign for a violation on a campaign sign, which stated it was "authorized by the candidate," rather than stating Jamaal Jackson's name specifically.

The board of elections unanimously voted to dismiss the violation and $100 fine against Jamaal Jackson's campaign, while a motion to fine Roanoke Forward $200 for a similar violation died for lack of a second.

Meanwhile, Jamaal Jackson may still be facing $3,100 in fines for late campaign finance reports. Near the end of October, Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran sent Jamaal Jackson's campaign a letter about the fines, which Jamaal Jackson is disputing.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Elections campaign finance reporting website showed late initial filing dates for the Jamaal Jackson campaign's first, second, fourth and fifth reports. Jamaal Jackson attributed the late dates to misunderstandings about the operation of the online filing system.

"All of the files had been turned in on time but due to updates within those particular filings, it posted a new filing date on each of those. However, the initial filings were all on time and we have proof of that in emails that we received for confirmation," Jamaal Jackson said.

The site shows that amendments to the first, second and fifth filings reported about $1,650, $550 and $2,200, respectively, adding up to the campaign's total spending of $4,400, all of which came directly from Jamaal Jackson except $550 from Peggy Jackson.

Jamaal Jackson said his team has not received a response from Cochran about the disputed penalties. Cochran told The Roanoke Times his office is researching how to respond.

If enforced, the late report penalties will cost Jamaal Jackson about as much as his campaign did. Going by the campaign finance reporting website, though, his campaign wasn't the only one to file late.

Sanchez-Jones' campaign reported $150 in its fifth filing, which was late, and an amendment to her campaign's second filing reported an additional $3,285. Council member Peter Volosin's campaign filed its last three reports late. Finally, council member Luke Priddy's campaign reported nearly $1,000 in its second filing, which was late, and amendments to his campaign's first filing reported roughly $4,150.

According to Virginia law, the fine for the first late report is $100. The fine jumps to $1,000 for each subsequent late report.

Cochran said no other 2022 city council candidates is facing fines from his office.