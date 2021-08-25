State of city speech may need makeover so more could attend, Roanoke mayor says

Mayor Sherman Lea is considering whether the annual state of the city speech should become a free public event next year without the usual ticket requirement, which pays for meeting space and a hotel breakfast.

Lea plans to talk to the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce, host of the event, about a criticism he’s heard that the event requires a ticket.

“I think there is some merit to the fact that, hey, you got to go buy a ticket to hear your elected official, hear the status of the city,” Lea said.

About 175 people gathered last week at Hotel Roanoke for this year’s update, which covered the city's pandemic response and recovery plans. Tickets were $37 and $27 for chamber members and city-sponsored guests.

The event was livestreamed on the web and recorded for replay.

Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber, said the chamber had space for and welcomed people to sit and listen to the speech without a ticket, though not eat.

“I think it’s very important that the message get to everyone who wants to know more about what the city has been up to and is planning to do,” Waugh said.