State of city speech may need makeover so more could attend, Roanoke mayor says

Mayor Sherman Lea is considering whether the annual state of the city speech should become a free public event next year without the usual ticket requirement, which pays for meeting space and a hotel breakfast.
Lea plans to talk to the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce, host of the event, about a criticism he’s heard that the event requires a ticket.
“I think there is some merit to the fact that, hey, you got to go buy a ticket to hear your elected official, hear the status of the city,” Lea said.
About 175 people gathered last week at Hotel Roanoke for this year’s update, which covered the city's pandemic response and recovery plans. Tickets were $37 and $27 for chamber members and city-sponsored guests.
The event was livestreamed on the web and recorded for replay.
Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber, said the chamber had space for and welcomed people to sit and listen to the speech without a ticket, though not eat.
“I think it’s very important that the message get to everyone who wants to know more about what the city has been up to and is planning to do,” Waugh said.
The state of the city speech was at one time given in council chambers at the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building and was open to anyone without charge. In the mid 2000s, Waugh said, the chamber stepped up to host as a service to the business community and it's been held elsewhere including at Hotel Roanoke and the Taubman Museum of Art. Attendance was somewhat higher at times before the pandemic, reaching 325 in 2019, she said.
Ticket purchases cover event costs, such as the food, while sponsorships contribute additional revenue. The chamber makes money on the event, as it does on other programs and events, she said. She said she is willing to discuss the future of the event with Lea.
Lea said one person who voiced concern was Roanoke political activist and three-time council candidate Duane Howard. Howard this week called the occasion of the mayor’s speech an “elitist” event. He’d like to see it moved to a large gathering space such as those at the Berglund Center, he said.
In addition, it should occur on Saturday, not early on a weekday morning, to make it more convenient for the public, Howard said. This year’s event began with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on a Thursday. The mayor spoke at 8.
Howard said he did not catch the livestream. “I think the ungodly hour of 7:30 in the morning is another major issue,” he said.
