State of City speech: Roanoke mayor calls for transformational change with relief funds

More than 100,000 people were vaccinated at the Berglund Center between January and May. Lea said that statistic is a point of pride for the city, and coronavirus vaccines are not something to politicize.

“Although we're making progress in the fight against COVID, there is still much to be done,” he said. “It is my hope that this time next year, I will be sharing the success of our recovery.”

Now in the second month of the 2022 financial year, other aspects of focus in Roanoke include citizen equity and empowerment, curbing gun violence and bolstering law enforcement staffing, Lea said.

“As we go forward, in every decision we make… we want to look at equity and empowerment,” he said. “Whether it's transportation, whether that's education. Whatever we do.”

Lea said special things are soon coming from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Committee. He promised regular press conference updates on city efforts to prevent shootings, especially those caused by organized crime.

“It’s a societal problem. We have to tackle this hard,” he said of gun violence. “We have reward money now. We’re putting everything on the table.”