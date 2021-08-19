State of City speech: Roanoke mayor calls for transformational change with relief funds

Resilient Roanoke is poised to make transformational change using unprecedented federal financial assistance, but coronavirus concerns still linger, said Mayor Sherman Lea during his annual State of the City address Thursday.
As city officials discuss how to best spend $64.5 million from the federal government on coronavirus recovery over the next two years, Roanoke has assembled a 36-member citizen advisory board to provide input.
“The opportunity exists to fully transform aspects of our community,” Lea said. “We can do things that we haven't been able to do before.”
And with millions in coronavirus aid also spread to other localities across the region, there is opportunity to combine funds for greater impact, the mayor said.
“We can get together as a region,” he said. “I'm convinced that we can do more together.”
After one year gone virtual, the mayor’s annual address returned to The Hotel Roanoke on Thursday morning. A conference room filled with about 200 people from the local business and government communities, brought together by the regional Chamber of Commerce.
Breakfast plates clattered as Lea took the podium at 8 a.m.
“The only way we will beat COVID is by getting vaccinated. That's so important,” Lea said. “Let's not fight each other on it. Let's fight the virus.”
More than 100,000 people were vaccinated at the Berglund Center between January and May. Lea said that statistic is a point of pride for the city, and coronavirus vaccines are not something to politicize.
“Although we're making progress in the fight against COVID, there is still much to be done,” he said. “It is my hope that this time next year, I will be sharing the success of our recovery.”
Now in the second month of the 2022 financial year, other aspects of focus in Roanoke include citizen equity and empowerment, curbing gun violence and bolstering law enforcement staffing, Lea said.
“As we go forward, in every decision we make… we want to look at equity and empowerment,” he said. “Whether it's transportation, whether that's education. Whatever we do.”
Lea said special things are soon coming from the Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Committee. He promised regular press conference updates on city efforts to prevent shootings, especially those caused by organized crime.
“It’s a societal problem. We have to tackle this hard,” he said of gun violence. “We have reward money now. We’re putting everything on the table.”
Outreach to Spanish-speaking city residents also saw success in the past year, Lea said during his hour-long speech. He highlighted improvements upcoming at city schools, and lauded the opening of a new Roanoke Fire-EMS Station #7 in Grandin.