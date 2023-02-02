Botetourt County held its annual state of the county address Thursday morning, touting its 2022 successes and outlining some of its goals for 2023.

Hosted by the county Chamber of Commerce, the event included speakers from the board of supervisors and the school system.

Fincastle District Supervisor Richard Bailey said Botetourt has numerous accomplishments to be proud over the last year, including the expansion of broadband throughout the county.

He said the project is “transformational” and one of its top priorities, and the county—with about 34,000 residents—is hoping to have universal coverage by early 2024.

“We are ahead of most counties, in my view, in our progress,” Bailey told those in attendance and watching online.

He also spoke of another large undertaking in building a new courthouse in Fincastle, a project unanimously approved by the supervisors.

In addition to tearing down the current courthouse built in 1975, the county will move the 1787-built former James Breckenridge law office a few hundred feet to make room for a bigger facility.

Bailey said the relocation will take place in the spring, followed by the demolition of the Fincastle Community Center building and former Botetourt County Public Works building.

The current courthouse is scheduled to be demolished in late spring 2023, to be replaced by a new, larger and more accessible building finished in the early 2025, according to county documents.

County officials have said modifications to the public safety building will be made to host court operations while the estimated $25 million project is being completed.

“The end result will be a new courthouse that closely resembles today’s facility while meeting the needs of tomorrow … Every effort is being made for this new facility to very much look like the old one,” Bailey said.

Another construction project mentioned Thursday was the completion of an additional wing in the Botetourt Government Center for Virginia Western Community College.

Bailey said the approximately 8,000-square foot add-on was completed months ahead of schedule and on budget.

The county’s Economic Development Authority will maintain control of the building, and the school paid for its construction, according to Bailey.

Bailey also talked about economic expansion, particularly a new, $36 million manufacturing plant. Munters, a maker of cooling equipment for the fast-growing data center industry, completed its move into a brand-new, 365,000-square-foot facility built on the Greenfield campus in Daleville in approximately 18 months, Bailey said.

The new operation, which celebrated its ribbon-cutting at the end of September, is replacing a smaller site in Buena Vista where Munters operated for 23 years before rising customer demand spurred it to start planning an expansion.

The county is also closing its landfill, and will now be working with partner GFL, a $34 million savings over the lifetime of the contract, according to Bailey.

The Botetourt County Technical Education Center also received $166,667 in funding, which led to the installation of 10 new welding booths, doubling the amount of students who can participate in the program, according to the school’s principal, Mike Ketron.

Bailey praised career and technical education efforts in the county, and said like many other places, those sorts of positions are in demand in Botetourt.

“The state of our county is very good, and I’ll repeat that, very good,” Bailey said. “Just like everyone, though, we’ll have challenges … We have challenges just like many other communities.

Chief among those challenges are inflation supply chain issues and challenges with labor shortages, he said.

“We’ve got a tremendous amount of business partners in Botetourt County,” he said. “Many of them are looking for quality and trained people everyday, and we are doing our best to work towards workforce development.”

Bailey said the county hopes to continue its progress on broadband installation and economic growth in the coming year, while also starting to work on the planned 26-mile Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail—that project’s first steps being announced earlier this week.

The trail will parallel Craig Creek from New Castle to Eagle Rock, and has already received $1 million in initial state funding.