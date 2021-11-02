Stuart lawyer Wren Williams easily wins 9th House District race

Republican Wren Williams cruised to victory in the race to serve as the next 9th District representative in the House of Delegates.
Williams, 32, had been a political activist and local party chair in his native Patrick County when he won an upset primary victory against seven-term Del. Charles Poindexter to secure the GOP nomination in the spring.
On Tuesday’s ballot, he faced off with Democrat Bridgette Craighead. Both were first-time candidates but had been in the national spotlight in 2020 — Williams as part of a team of Republican lawyers arguing on behalf of President Donald Trump’s recount push in Wisconsin; Craighead as the founder of conservative Franklin County’s first Black Lives Matter chapter.
Williams won the day in the race to represent the right-leaning statehouse district that spans Patrick County and parts of Franklin and Henry counties. He had more than 80% of the vote with more than two-thirds of precincts reporting.
He vowed to be a visible and accessible delegate.
“I don’t lead from the back. I like to lead from the front,” said Williams, who campaigned on the promise of bringing a fresh, energized presence to the seat.
“I want to make sure that people are informed, they understand why we’re doing things, what our goals are and what we’re doing to achieve them.”
Looking ahead to January, when he’ll formally take office, Williams reiterated his opposition to teaching critical race theory in schools and his determination to reopen an emergency room in Patrick County, which has been without since 2017 when its only hospital closed.
He also said he’d throw himself into supporting economic development and job creation efforts for Southside and Southwest. Crediting work that has already yielded some recent major project announcements, he said he’ll join with partners across the region to continue promoting the area to business prospects.
Union Hall in Franklin County, along the southern end of Smith Mountain Lake, is an example of an area ripe for additional development, he said.
“It just needs a little support through infrastructure,” he said, adding that’s among the conversations he hopes to engage in. “It’s a great community with a lot of potential.”
Craighead, 31, said she was proud of her campaign and its message of love and unity. District voters were offered a choice on the ballot, she noted, and younger generations were able to see a woman of color on the local political stage.
“I wanted to inspire that next generation, that next person,” she said. “I want people to believe in themselves.”
She pledged to remain politically engaged and said she’ll seek office again. “We’re not going to stop,” she said. “This is only the beginning.”