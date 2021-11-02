Stuart lawyer Wren Williams easily wins 9th House District race

Looking ahead to January, when he’ll formally take office, Williams reiterated his opposition to teaching critical race theory in schools and his determination to reopen an emergency room in Patrick County, which has been without since 2017 when its only hospital closed.

He also said he’d throw himself into supporting economic development and job creation efforts for Southside and Southwest. Crediting work that has already yielded some recent major project announcements, he said he’ll join with partners across the region to continue promoting the area to business prospects.

Union Hall in Franklin County, along the southern end of Smith Mountain Lake, is an example of an area ripe for additional development, he said.

“It just needs a little support through infrastructure,” he said, adding that’s among the conversations he hopes to engage in. “It’s a great community with a lot of potential.”

Craighead, 31, said she was proud of her campaign and its message of love and unity. District voters were offered a choice on the ballot, she noted, and younger generations were able to see a woman of color on the local political stage.

“I wanted to inspire that next generation, that next person,” she said. “I want people to believe in themselves.”

She pledged to remain politically engaged and said she’ll seek office again. “We’re not going to stop,” she said. “This is only the beginning.”

