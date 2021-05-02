Study: Action needed to tackle affordable housing on a regional basis

And that is mostly the extent of housing oversight in the region, Hill said.

“In terms of other localities having housing authorities, really, they don't,” he said.

Less money is usually available from the federal government for communities smaller than 50,000 people to spend on housing rehabilitation, or to tackle other housing issues, Hill said, noting that could change with incoming coronavirus stimulus cash, though there is not enough information yet to be sure.

The other two recommendations of the RVARC housing study — revisiting zoning ordinances to promote future growth needs and investing in infrastructure including roads, water, sewer and broadband — can also benefit from regional approaches, documents said. A regional entity could help hurtle barriers to meeting those needs, as identified in the study.

But who might spearhead a regional housing board’s creation?

“That was what I highlighted as a major portion of this study — the regional coordination recommendation,” Hill said. “We knew that the regional body most likely would be us, the regional commission, as we as we do deal with regional planning issues.”