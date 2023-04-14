The city of Roanoke may exempt some late real estate tax payments from penalties due to issues with its new online tax payment portal, Sturgis.

Over the last month, property owners struggled with Sturgis as they attempted to make the second installment of their 2022-23 real estate tax payments, due April 5.

Sturgis went live for Roanoke in mid-December, but during a Thursday afternoon city Audit Committee meeting, Municipal Auditor Drew Harmon said it has not performed anything like it should.

Heavy use slowed the online system down, Harmon said, and people were unable to pay more than one invoice at a time over the phone.

"People weren't seeing the button to add their bill to their cart and that was a problem for some. Had problems with accepting some credit cards and bank account numbers. Receipts didn't list the proper tax — so when I paid my real estate tax, I got a receipt that said food and beverage tax," Harmon said.

He said the city Treasurer's Office received a high number of calls — almost 26,000 — between March 6 and April 10.

Audit Committee Chairwoman Trish White-Boyd noted that Treasurer Evelyn Powers was taking many of those calls herself.

"We're about burned out on this whole process," White-Boyd said.

Normally, the system automatically adds a penalty charge to taxpayer accounts with payments received after the April 5 deadline. However, city council is supposed to consider an ordinance Monday that would only apply the penalties for payments received after April 14.

The goal is to avoid punishing people whose payments were late due to issues with Sturgis.

In the meantime, Harmon said, most of the problems with Sturgis have been or are being fixed and the city website now features an FAQ page.

With personal property tax payments due May 31, there is a sense of urgency to get the Sturgis issues resolved. Making the process smooth is also important, Harmon indicated, because it means more people will use the online system and more people filing and paying property taxes online will mean less stress for city staff.

"What they were seeing in some other localities — as much as 70% of people paying, filing online — that would be a tremendous help," Harmon said.