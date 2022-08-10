Successful applicants can get housing vouchers in Roanoke, New River valleys

A government program will begin a process next week to provide low-cost rental homes to those with lower incomes in the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby communities.

At least 400 individuals and families could get into subsidized housing, possibly more, said David Bustamante, who directs the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Those who need a better housing situation should apply to the Roanoke authority’s Housing Choice Voucher program between Monday at 8:30 a.m. and Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. using an online process.

Thousands of applications are expected.

A lottery will rank applicants on a waiting list from which those overseeing the program will choose qualifying individuals and families to receive housing vouchers. The voucher recipient then canvasses the community for a qualifying dwelling unit whose landlord is willing to participate in the program.

The program pays rent and utilities based on the applicant’s income, up to program limits, directly to the landlord. The participant pays that portion of the housing expense not covered by the program.

Participants are also responsible for the rest of their living expenses such as food and transportation. But those who occupy a voucher-linked home can save hundreds of dollars on monthly rent.

The Housing Choice Voucher program, once known as the Section 8 program, is not new, but accepts applications only every few years. The program last accepted applications in 2019 and, before that, in 2015.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development sends the authority $900,000 monthly to run the program.

About 1,700 individuals and families are receiving Housing Choice benefits now through the Roanoke authority.

Recently, the authority determined it would have the money to help more people, because it has worked through most of the names on the 2019 waiting list, and it scheduled a new application window to find them.

Officials expect many more applications next week than in 2019, when the agency received 2,600. Bustamante’s office receives close to 50 calls and emails daily from people trying to find housing, he said. Effects of the pandemic and inflation have made it harder for people with few resources to find housing.

“We believe there is a massive need for affordable housing here in our community,” Bustamante said.

The wait for those on the list can be long. Some people who joined the list in 2019 only recently received vouchers. They are endeavoring to find a place to live now and depend on the willingness of landlords to accept payment through the voucher program.

The program, Bustamante said, “would not be successful if it weren't for our landlords. We have some very great landlords that are willing to participate in this program.”

Public housing units aren’t used for the program.

In order to help those most in need, certain groups receive preferential placement on the waiting list. They include households with a member 62 or older, a disabled member or a member who was a victim of domestic violence; households displaced by a natural disaster, government action or landlord action; households that pay 40% or more of their monthly income toward housing costs; veterans and the homeless.

Full program details are available at https://www.rkehousing.org. The number is 540-983-9281.