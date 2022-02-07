Talks continue about move of Montgomery magistrate's office

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials still plan to move the magistrate’s office and court services, but the final project could be different than what was previously agreed upon.

The long-awaited relocation of the magistrate’s office and court services was among a number of projects the county Board of Supervisors discussed during a work session this past week.

While the plan has been to move the two entities much closer to the county Sheriff’s Office building and the county courthouse — a plan that officials say generally remains unchanged — the recent talk among supervisors raised the possibility of the magistrate’s and court services going inside an entirely new building in that part of downtown Christiansburg.

“The consensus of the board was for staff to evaluate the next steps with regard to the former sheriff’s office for use by the magistrate and court services,” Supervisor Mary Biggs wrote in a message. “The board wants staff to look at the inclusion of a sally port for bringing individuals under arrest to the magistrate and jail facilities, which may require a new building instead of reuse of the former sheriff’s office.”

The sally port would be a type of enclosed and more secure structure that would aim to prevent problems such as prisoner escapes.

The magistrate’s office, located in a county-rented facility on Franklin Street in downtown Christiansburg, is where the initial decision is made to either set bail for an arrestee or require them to wait behind bars for their court date. Court services, located on the corner of Radford Road and Depot Street, is where child and spousal support paperwork is filed, among other functions.

The relocation of that office has long been sought due to concerns among some officials, particularly county Sheriff Hank Partin, over the possibility of incidents such as prisoner escapes and ambushes on arresting officers.

County officials, however, spent some time mulling over the relocation as they tried to balance challenges such as costs and historic preservation.

Just over two years ago, supervisors approved a nearly $1.5 million plan to refurbish the old sheriff’s office on Franklin Street and move the magistrate’s and court services into that building. The decision also later led to the razing of the adjacent Phlegar building, a historic structure that county officials said posed too many health and safety issues and had long been targeted for demolition as part of the relocation project.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived just a few months later, effectively delaying several county projects.

“It has put a lot of our projects on the back burner,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski. “As we’re coming out of this pandemic, we need to come back to the plans we’ve made.”

The time, Fijalkowski said, has led to changes such as expenses likely going up and opportunities for the county to consider other needs that could also be addressed by the project.

“If you have to look at it again and reconsider the costs, you might as well get an option that takes care of all the security needs,” said Fijalkowski, who’s a retired state trooper.

The sally port idea has received interest from other supervisors, including board Chairwoman Sherri Blevins.

“You want it to be secure on every step,” she said.

Fijalkowski, however, clarified that the recent discussion doesn’t spell the end of the old sheriff’s office’s involvement in the relocation project.

The board had to “look at the whole situation in light of 2022,” he said. “That’s pretty much it.”

The relocation of the magistrate and court services has sparked discussions for at least a few reasons, and not just the public safety angle.

In the period leading up to the 2019 vote on the project, a small downtown Christiansburg collective had pressed the county to try to save both the Phlegar building and the old sheriff’s office for historical purposes.

Supervisors described their eventual decision on the issue as a compromise that aimed to meet some of the historic preservation calls while keeping the project as cost effective as possible.

Other projects and matters discussed by supervisors this past week included the completion of a new park in Riner, a renovation of the county Government Center, the cigarette tax, American Rescue Plan Act funding and the construction of a new rescue squad and EMS facility in eastern Montgomery County.

Blevins said each of those are issues and projects that they’d like to prioritize for the near future.

On the magistrate and court services specifically, she said: “Like with all of our projects, we wish to have things move forward and done quickly. But realistically, it takes time, it takes money, and if you want to do something you have to do it right.”

