A Christiansburg town employee with previous management experience at Volvo is running for Montgomery County commissioner of the revenue.

Tara Vance, 55, is running as a Republican. She said she’s long had an interest in public office but held off for a number of reasons, including needing the time to raise her children.

But when Vance learned of current Commissioner of the Revenue Helen Royal’s plan to retire later this year, Vance said all the pieces seemed to finally fall into place.

Vance said what attracts her to the office is the work involving numbers, particularly taxes.

“I love number crunching and finding out where that last penny went to,” she said.

In addition to her professional work, Vance said she’s served as treasurer for a number of organizations over the years. One of them was the Western Virginia Chapter of the Institute of Industrial Engineers.

Vance received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Tech in 1990 and later earned a master’s in business administration from Radford University. She was born and raised in Christiansburg — and attended Christiansburg High School — and she has lived in the community of Pilot for the past 27 years.

Vance said she worked on and off at Volvo over a period of more than 20 years. After earning her MBA, she said she worked for seven years as a manager for the logistics division and ended up overseeing the company’s former logistics distribution center in Radford.

Work at Volvo’s old Radford center involved the managing of imports coming to the Pulaski County plant and cross-docking for all of the company’s entities across North America, Vance said. Any mixed container that carried Volvo products came to the Radford facility to be unloaded before being shipped to the company’s various facilities, she said.

Vance last worked for Volvo as a senior industrial engineer this past fall and has since worked as a procurement for the town of Christiansburg.

Vance said she believes she’ll be able to apply her managerial experience and skills to the commissioner office. She said each of the constitutional officer jobs are in essence managerial positions.

“Managers all do the same thing. You’re managing people, interacting with your customer, which in this case is the public, the citizens of Montgomery County,” she said.

Vance said she’s also fortunate to have taken part in global leadership training, some of which occurred in Europe. She said she would like to bring more diversity to the commissioner’s office.

“We have a very diverse county. There should be some more opportunity,” said Vance, who pointed to the two local universities as potential sources for some of that diverse talent.

Vance joins Democrat Brenda Winkle in the race for the commissioner’s job.

Winkle announced her candidacy earlier this year at about the same time Royal said she would retire this upcoming center. Royal, a Democrat who held the elected seat for just over a decade, spent a total of about 37 years working the office.

Winkle, who has a master deputy certification, is a veteran of the commissioner’s office herself, having spent 23 years working in the department.

Along with the county treasurer, the commissioner of the revenue is directly involved in annual property and personal property tax bills.

The commissioner’s office maintains the property assessments the tax bills are based on and is responsible for sending out the bills. The treasurer collects the payments.

Current Republican Treasurer Helen St. Clair, like Royal, has no plans to run for office again. Republican Mary Weaver, herself a veteran of the department headed by St. Clair, is running for her boss’ seat.

The commissioner and treasurer are among Virginia’s elected constitutional officers in most state localities - the others are the commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and clerk of the circuit court.