The Christiansburg mayoral race: Change or stay the course in a growing town?

CHRISTIANSBURG — Mike Barber has served on the town council for just over two decades and has been mayor since 2014.
Whether Christiansburg’s sitting mayor will extend his tenure is far from a foregone conclusion as he’s in the most competitive race he’s been involved in since his first successful mayoral run in 2013, a year in which he saw no opposition.
Barber faces challenges from two colleagues, Councilwoman Johana Hicks and Councilman Sam Bishop.
Hicks finished as the top vote getter in her run for council in 2019. During that race, she finished ahead of three sitting council members, one of whom effectively lost his seat.
Bishop joined council in 2014 and once served as vice mayor from 2016 to 2017.
The council is set to see the single-biggest shakeup in years and further change could occur should either Hicks or Bishop win the mayoral race on Nov. 2. The two would still have two years left in each of their current terms, meaning an appointment would be required to complete the remainder of the new mayor’s unexpired council term.
In addition to the mayoral race, three council seats are up for grabs as each of their current holders decided earlier this year not to seek re-election.
This year’s election in Christiansburg comes amid a rocky period for the town’s governing body.
In addition to having to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, town council members have been involved in multiple clashes with Hicks since her term began last year.
The conflict between council members and Hicks came to head in June when the elected body took the unusual step of reprimanding the councilwoman over a number of activities they said were inappropriate and undermined the public’s trust in town government. Bishop voted against the reprimand, but staunchly pushed back against suggestions of showing favoritism for the councilwoman.
Hicks has defended herself against her colleagues by accusing them of bullying her due to her politics and long-held promises of going against convention on town business.
During her previous campaign, Hicks received backing from a group that had over the past few years called for a significant change in the makeup of town council. She said she’s looking forward to the upcoming shakeup of town council.
“This is making sure all citizens have a voice, and we need to stop this establishment. The good ole boys club has to go,” she said. “It will be the end of the establishment. Mike Barber has been there for too long. They’ve all been in there for too long.”
Barber dismissed Hicks’ establishment comment.
“She’s part of the establishment. Hell, she’s an elected official,” Barber said. “We’re all charged with having the best interests of the citizens at heart. That’s why we’re an elected body. It’s to take care of the needs, the best we can, of our citizens and for the most part we’ve done that.”
Bishop said he has nothing against his two opponents and that his decision to run for mayor is a personal challenge that he had in mind for a while.
Bishop, Barber and Hicks took part in an online forum Thursday night that was hosted by the Montgomery County-Radford-Floyd County Branch of the NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Montgomery.
Bishop touted his just over two decades in the Army, 28 years with the Blacksburg Police Department and his service as a life member of the Christiansburg Rescue Squad.
Barber previously served in the military and spent more than 40 years in the banking industry. Hicks is a business owner involved in real estate and is a native of Colombia.
Despite the political strife, Christiansburg is in the midst of experiencing significant growth in certain parts of the town.
The council nearly a year ago gave the green light to finally move forward on construction of a nearly $18 million multi-purpose park just off of Peppers Ferry Road in Christiansburg’s fast-growing northwest section.
Just down the road, developers are in the midst of revamping the Christiansburg Marketplace, a shopping center that for years sat vacant under a cloud of uncertainty. While the developers have made changes to the project’s plans and are still awaiting the opening of the anchor grocer, the property does now see significantly more traffic than it did just a few years ago due in part to the addition of some new restaurants.
Then, there was the announcement from state officials earlier this year on an agreement that will return passenger rail to the New River Valley following years of campaigning at the local level.
While the location of the station still hasn’t been finalized, people close to the talks on the passenger rail project do expect the venue to be built somewhere in or near Christiansburg.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement on the passenger rail project this past spring took place in the parking lot near one of the entrances to the Huckleberry Trail and just outside of the Uptown Christiansburg mall.
Echoing points that have long been made by several current council members, Barber said the developments — both active and proposed — in the town’s northwest section will complement each other and ultimately drive more revenue to the town via measures such as the taxes on sales, meals and lodging.
“That’s the engine that drives,” said Barber, who added that he’d like to continue being involved in efforts to grow the town’s economy. “These types of things are things we have been able to develop over the years, that have kept our real estate tax rate at 16 cents [per $100 of assessed value]. We are an extremely well-run financial organization, as far as funds and this type of stuff.”
While generally supportive of growth, Hicks hasn’t shared the exact same opinions as her colleagues on some of the developments occurring in town.
For example, Hicks said she supports the idea of the park off of Peppers Ferry but disagrees with several facets of the project due to concerns over costs. The councilwoman voted against the budget measure last year that effectively moved the park forward and has questioned whether some of the project’s amenities are needed immediately.
“I always have to work with a budget. You have to account for every penny that comes in,” said Hicks. “It would have been really nice to do [the project] one part at a time, once you get more money.”
Christiansburg is turning to a number of sources to cover the cost of the park, including taking on some debt and dipping into some available reserve funds.
Regarding growth in general, Bishop said during the recent forum that it needs to be controlled so that it does not effectively lead to sharp increases in operational costs for the municipality and other logistical problems.
“Christiansburg is a growing town, which is good, but I think we probably need to do a controlled growth and make sure our infrastructure can handle the growth that’s coming in,” he said.
When asked about what he believes to be the top three challenges facing Christiansburg, Bishop pointed to the need to expand the availability of affordable housing, to maintain adequate infrastructure jobs and to improve the town’s employee recruitment efforts.