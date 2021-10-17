The Christiansburg mayoral race: Change or stay the course in a growing town?

In addition to having to navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, town council members have been involved in multiple clashes with Hicks since her term began last year.

The conflict between council members and Hicks came to head in June when the elected body took the unusual step of reprimanding the councilwoman over a number of activities they said were inappropriate and undermined the public’s trust in town government. Bishop voted against the reprimand, but staunchly pushed back against suggestions of showing favoritism for the councilwoman.

Hicks has defended herself against her colleagues by accusing them of bullying her due to her politics and long-held promises of going against convention on town business.

During her previous campaign, Hicks received backing from a group that had over the past few years called for a significant change in the makeup of town council. She said she’s looking forward to the upcoming shakeup of town council.

“This is making sure all citizens have a voice, and we need to stop this establishment. The good ole boys club has to go,” she said. “It will be the end of the establishment. Mike Barber has been there for too long. They’ve all been in there for too long.”

Barber dismissed Hicks’ establishment comment.