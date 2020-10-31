The young and the (politically) restless: First-time voters talk momentous election

On the voting process: I did an absentee mail-in ballot. So I just had them send the ballot here to Virginia Tech. And I filled it out, got my roommate as my witness and mailed it back in. I believe I did it a few weeks ago but I was definitely I guess paranoid about making sure my vote counted. With the UPS having so much trouble lately it’s kind of worrying, I guess, about how seriously they are going to take it, the election, but hopefully it all goes well. I’m actually really worried about what’s going to happen after — November 4th. I guess both sides are really frustrated so whoever wins the election, there’s going to be some type of rioting involved after anyways.