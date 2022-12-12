Third version of Brandon development gets Roanoke commission's nod

Developers for the project known as Brandon Village are hoping the third time's a charm as Roanoke’s Planning Commission voted 6-1 Monday to recommend approval of the latest version.

Robert Fralin of R.P. Fralin Inc. has been trying to develop the small wooded area near Towers Shopping Center since 2017, but has twice been denied by the city council, even after the commission recommended it allow the project in October 2022.

A 4-3 council vote stopped Fralin’s plans for 69 apartments and town homes on nearly 7.6 acres of vacant land near Brandon and Brambleton avenues last year. On Monday, before the planning commission, the company proposed a new plan to include 29 town homes separated into four groups.

While a dozen or so residents spoke against the proposal, the commission largely spoke favorably of the project and stressed the need for additional housing in the city.

City officials told the commission it’s in need of more than 3,000 homes in Roanoke.

“Roanoke City does lack housing … and to build something that is essential to the city where people can walk to Towers Shopping Mall, I think that’s a real benefit as opposed to building outside of the city and having to take car trips into the city,” commission member Sarah Glenn said.

Residents objected to the project increasing traffic and storm runoff and decreasing green space, with many saying the traffic at the proposed site is already a major problem.

Glenn also addressed concerns of building near Murray Run.

"There are lots of developments in the city that are next to a floodway. That's why we have rules to build in these areas," she said. "I'm actually hopeful once we have some housing units along this property the creek will be opened up and have children playing in the creek that's in their backyard."

It was noted that the alternative to the project would be building a dozen or so single-family homes on the property, which is allowed under the current zoning for the parcel.

Two of the city’s traffic engineers as well as numerous commission members agreed having 12 individual driveways coming out onto Brandon Avenue would cause far more of a problem than a single entrance, as proposed.

The town houses would be two stories tall with modern architectural style and materials, according to the plans submitted to the city.

Front doors would face Brandon Avenue, while garages would be provided for each unit in the rear of the building. Each town house along Brandon Avenue would be accessible via sidewalk from the public right-of-way to the front porch.

The plans also say each of the four town house groups would have a small parking area for guests, and the buildings would also be accessible from the interior of the overall community access drives.

Brandon Village would be accessed via one proposed public entrance and exit on Brandon Avenue, according to the plans.

That entrance would be a right-in, right-out and left-in only entrance on the western side of the property.

Left-out movements would not be allowed at this location in order to enhance the safety of the entrance and to maintain traffic flow along Brandon Avenue.

A dedicated left turn lane would be constructed to separate vehicular traffic accessing the development from traffic accessing Brambleton Avenue further to the west.

The city’s traffic engineers told the commission they did not see the current proposal as something that would have a large impact on the current traffic patterns of the area.

The proposal will now go to the city council for a final decision.