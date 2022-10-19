Three forums on calendar for Roanoke council candidates before Election Day

The 11 candidates for Roanoke City Council are set to take questions from area youth Sunday in downtown during one of three forums scheduled before Election Day.

The youth-led event, titled "The Great Roanoke City Debate," is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Dumas Center, 108 Henry St. NW. The Roanoke Valley chapter of Jack and Jill of America, a youth leadership development program, is sponsoring the event.

"No adults will be asking questions of the candidates," said Angela Penn, lead teen advisor for the chapter. The Jack and Jill program's mission is to cultivate skills and values in children ages 2 to 19 to become future African American leaders. It has sponsored local candidate forums in the past. The event is open to the public.

Voters will have at least two other chances to see the candidates discuss the issues before Nov. 8.

A group of Northwest city residents will stage a candidate forum Thursday, Oct. 20, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1415 8th St NW.

In addition, the local chapter of the NAACP and the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will hold a candidate forum Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Claude Moore Education Complex, 109 Henry St. NW.

Nine candidates are running for three seats in the regular election: Democrats Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones, both incumbents, along with Peter Volosin; Republicans Dalton Baugess, Nick Hagen and Maynard Keller, and independents David Bowers, Jamaal Jackson and Preston Tyler.

In addition, a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. includes Democrat Luke Priddy and Republican Peg McGuire.

The election is Nov. 8.