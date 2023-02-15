CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk Erica Conner plans to retire at the end of this month, a move that will bring an end to a tenure of just over 15 years.

Conner, whose term will conclude at the end of the year, said in an announcement Tuesday night that she’s stepping down due to ongoing medical issues. She said she has asked her highest-ranking deputy clerk to assume the role for the remaining months of Conner's term.

“Master Court Clerk Supervisor Tiffany Couch has worked alongside me for the past four years and has performed every task in the office,” Conner said in the announcement, where she also listed her office’s accomplishments during her years at the helm. “She has been a key player in helping us to reach some of our mentioned accomplishments. I have every confidence in my staff and in Tiffany Couch to continue the promises I have made to you.”

Conner said she has requested that the judiciary appoint Couch to ensure a seamless transition.

“Tiffany has expressed interest in serving out the rest of my term, and I support her. I think she will do a great job,” Conner wrote in an email Wednesday morning. “Under the law, though, the judges make the interim appointment, not me.”

At about the same time Conner announced her plans to leave the constitutional office, Couch on Tuesday night announced her candidacy for the seat.

Couch said via her Facebook campaign page that she plans to officially announce her candidacy at noon Friday in front of the Montgomery County courthouse. She said she will speak about her plans for the office at the upcoming event.

“I have worked for [Conner] for over four years and I have become familiar with each department,” Couch wrote. “Many of you know that I care a lot about our community and I enjoy working in our clerk’s office.”

Couch couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment. She hasn’t listed a political party affiliation on her campaign page. She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The announcements this week mark the latest election related development with the clerk seat.

Last month, Cody Rush launched his Republican campaign for the job.

Rush, a fourth-generation service member, is the son of former Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, who served on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors before his election to state office.

For Conner, a Democrat, she will be leaving a position she was first elected to in 2007 after defeating Republican and the seat’s previous holder, Allan Burke. Conner successfully defended her seat in 2015 when she staved off a challenge from attorney Susan Q. Richardson.

Clerks of the court are the only elected officials in the state to serve eight-year terms and are often among the highest-paid local officials. Circuit court clerk is one of Virginia’s several elected constitutional officer positions — the others being commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer.

The duties of the clerk’s office include the issuance of concealed handgun permits and marriage licenses and the recording of deeds and wills, adoptions, divorces, election results and court judgments. The office also collects fines and costs from court proceedings.

Despite spending well over a decade in the role, Conner’s time as clerk wasn’t completely free of publicized tension.

Shortly after her 2015 re-election Conner, then Erica Williams, drew scrutiny for her firing of several deputy clerks. The move was among several issues the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors’ Republican majority in 2016 pointed to when they effectively voted to cut $20,700 from the clerk’s salary.

The three Democrats on the board at the time voted against the salary cut. The move drew both criticism and support at the time.

Despite that point in her tenure, Conner in her announcement this week highlighted a number of accomplishments her office made during her time as clerk. The improvements included technological upgrades, the preservation and digitization of historical records, the issuance of plastic concealed handgun permits, the overseeing of two high profile criminal jury trials and the launch of a program with Radford University to recruit interns and to help open new career pathways for local residents.