Top Pulaski County official is outspoken about Del. March, Red Barn dispute

PULASKI — A red Chevrolet tailed Jonathan Sweet one morning, an occurrence the baffled local government official captured on video.

“Brenda Blackburn is following me to work. Unbelievable,” Sweet, the Pulaski County administrator, can be heard saying before asking the person filming to zoom in to try to get the license plate number.

“Unbelievable,” Sweet again said.

Blackburn is the manager of the Big Red Barn, a venue on Lee Highway that belongs to Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, who owns a number of businesses in the New River and Roanoke valleys.

Blackburn denies ever following Sweet, saying she drives a red Ford Explorer. She said it is instead Sweet who has harassed her over the years, a claim the administrator himself denies.

“I’ve never been behind him and followed him nowhere,” Blackburn said. “I don’t know what the devil he’s talking about.”

The video is one of a number of things Sweet recently disclosed as part of a dispute between March and Pulaski County over functions at the Red Barn property.

Sweet, as well other Pulaski County officials, have pointed out to the state legislator that she has yet to obtain all the permits required for all the uses they say have been both advertised and carried out at the venue.

“It appears the business had continued to operate without a permitted use stated and without a permit for more than five months,” Sweet wrote last month in an email.

Sweet’s decision to speak out about his dealings with March comes after a controversial encounter between her and Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, during a Ninth Congressional District Republican celebration in Wytheville last month.

The two delegates are running against each other for the party’s nomination in a newly formed district.

March filed a criminal complaint against Williams, alleging misdemeanor assault and battery. She said he shoved her at the event that night.

Williams has refuted the allegations, saying he accidentally bumped March’s shoulder and elbow on his way toward the exit but apologized before continuing out the door.

Both lawmakers have since provided videos, obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests, in attempts to prove each of their cases.

Sweet said the incident in Wytheville involving March prompted him to highlight and discuss her ongoing issues with Pulaski County.

“Due to the recent charges filed by Delegate March, I am sharing information on a matter involving the delegate and her Big Red Barn that may be of interest to you and shed light on her credibility or lack thereof,” Sweet wrote in an email.

March appears to have a track record of dishonesty and engaging in bullying tactics whenever she can’t get her way on certain matters, said Sweet.

“This is right out of [her] playbook,” he said in an interview a few days after the Wytheville event.

March’s issue in Pulaski County isn’t the first time she’s ran into conflicts with local government in the New River Valley. Before she became a lawmaker, she had been an outspoken critic of Christiansburg town government — to the point where she vowed to work to eventually overhaul its council.

“The bigger issue is there’s just a history of this. There’s a long history of this,” Sweet said. “Christiansburg’s been dealing with her for a long time.”

March, however, has argued that it is those local governments that have attempted to strong arm her.

“In Christiansburg, I dealt with bullies for many years,” she wrote in a text message. “I try to always look out for the little guy, probably because I am the little guy—or girl. It seems the bullies come out of the woodwork or maybe it’s because I don’t back down to them.”

Red Barn ordeal

Pulaski County’s issues with the Red Barn began near the start of the spring, although March had been operating the venue for months before that, Sweet said.

When March bought the property, she stated her intent to use it for political purposes, Sweet said. However, staff saw on Facebook that she was advertising for events such as happy hours, weddings, birthday celebrations and “anything your heart desires,” said the county administrator, who quoted some of the exact wording he saw.

Staff then relayed to March that the property needed to meet a number of requirements such as the acquisition of a business license, Sweet said.

Ashlyn Shrewsbury, the county’s planning and zoning director, addressed the matter herself in a Aug. 12 letter to the editor in the Pulaski-based The Patriot newspaper.

Shrewsbury wrote that she decided to write the letter, which she specified came from her department on behalf of the county attorney, after many citizens had expressed safety concerns over the entrance to the property and after months of unsuccessful efforts to bring the property into full compliance. The planning and zoning director said her intent was not to point fingers but instead provide facts and transparency to citizens on the matter.

“When Ms. March took over the Big Red Barn property, county staff took the time to meet with Ms. March on site on March 15, 2022 to discuss the future uses of the property and what would be needed at the county level in order to comply,” Shrewsbury wrote. “Over the last five months, most of the requests have not been completed and most all of the issues are still prevalent.”

Shrewsbury spoke on the need for every business owner to get a business license and to file for a zoning permit, which she said is required any time a property changes its use or occupancy. She described the process as “not a tremendous ask,” saying the zoning permit only costs $25. She said the property has received a business license, but that a zoning permit has never been filed.

Additionally, Shrewsbury said there are several requirements that must be met to operate a legal business at the Red Barn based on the type of uses the property has marketed. She listed a number of required conditions for the operation of a wedding venue, agritourism and a social club or event center, the latter of which she said requires a special use permit.

“All of these types of uses have been marketed by the Big Red Barn owners and staff,” Shrewsbury wrote. “These asks do not put a major strain on property owners and are in place to make sure that every business is safe for users and the citizens surrounding the property.”

Shrewbury’s letter came out a week after March penned a piece in The Patriot about her dealings with the county. In her letter, titled “Appalled at the political games,” the lawmaker argued that it was instead her who was the target of bullying and “dirty political games.”

“From day one, I have received threats, bullying and intimidation from Jonathan Sweet. He just sent the newest threat from the county attorney and is attempting to make us apply for a special use permit to use our barn,” wrote March, who spoke about the property’s history and about once hosting an event there for Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “This reminds me of the story I read a while back about the kid that wasn’t allowed to ride his dirt bike in his own yard. A blatant violation of his property rights.”

Pulaski County Attorney Tim Kirtner sent a letter to the Red Barn owner in July where he covered much of the same points noted by Shrewsbury. Kirtner spoke on the county’s so-called Unified Development Ordinance, which the locality says allows potential buyers of property to know in advance the uses they may make of their own properties and to anticipate the uses that may be made of neighboring properties.

“Unfortunately, it is the matter of enforcement of the UDO that occasions my letter to you,” Kirtner wrote. “The county has received multiple complaints that various land uses at 4241 Lee Highway … violate certain sections of the UDO. As an initial matter, the property is required to have a zoning permit filed with the Pulaski County Planning and Zoning Department per the UDO.”

Sweet had asked in an April email about the name and business license number for an auto repair and body shop that he said staff had seen in operation during a site visit on March 15.

“Apparently, that fella was fixing his own vehicles there. He wasn’t a business,” March wrote in response.

Still, Sweet pressed the issue of the property still not meeting the zoning requirements.

“Please be advised, pursuant to your website: (https://bigredpulaski.com/) you appear to have been, and continuing to be, operating a business operation(s) at the ‘Big Red Barn’ that may require a business license with the Commissioner of the Revenue,” Sweet wrote to March in an April 14 email. “I took the liberty of checking and it does not appear that there is one on file for the Big Red Barn nor any of the previous leased-space operations that have been conducted on the premises (i.e. auto repair).”

March replied, saying the barn was used by the Pulaski County GOP for political events. She said Blackburn, the venue’s manager, had been working with the fire marshal to ensure everything was in compliance.

“There’s many discrepancies, accusations and falsehoods in your email below. I have not been told of any building code violations, zoning or business licensure issues until the email below threatening to charge me with a Class 2 misdemeanor,” March wrote in the April 14 response to Sweet. “Do you treat all new property owners with such treatment or is this merely a political attack?”

In his own reply a few days later, Sweet wrote that the answer to her “poignant question is simply no.”

“No, we do not treat all of our new property owners with such treatment,” he wrote. “We have actually bent over backwards to assist you and have looked the other way when you shared that the only thing that has taken place at the barn are political functions, and then we discover an autobody shop in operation upon the premise with three vehicles being worked on.”

March again denied the existence of an auto shop at the property.

“There has never been [an] ‘auto body shop’ operating in the barn,” she wrote. “And I’ve told you that multiple times. A friend of Brenda had a young fella that was working on his own vehicles and farm equipment. Brenda let him use the space.”

March eventually made public records requests, asking for Sweet’s expense reports over the past two years, his board appointments and an alleged conversation between the administrator and Pulaski County Supervisor Andy McCready regarding the barn.

Sweet said he obliged as is required of him by freedom of information law. He said he had absolutely nothing to hide.

The county didn’t produce the alleged conversation between Sweet and McCready as staff said the record doesn’t exist.

Sweet said he viewed the records request as an attempt to intimidate him. He said a person connected to March had initially requested all emails the administrator had ever sent. He said he would have had to produce a whopping amount of documents.

“We told him it was going to be very expensive to do, and he ended up backing off and condensed the request,” Sweet said. “This is what they do. She’s a bully.”

While the Red Barn property has satisfied some requirements, such as obtaining the so-called change in use permit, it has not met other mandates, Sweet said.

“A special use permit has never been obtained for certain uses that were advertised and continue to be enjoyed upon the property that do not fall under the change in use permit beyond the stated civic and occasional religious worship services within the agricultural zone district,” Sweet wrote in an email.

Despite repeated requests, March has declined to speak further on the zoning issue and has directed questions about the matter to her attorney, Michael Barbour.

Barbour referred to the fulfillment of the change in use permit request in August. He said he hasn’t heard from the county since, leading him to assume there aren’t further problems.

“I was not aware of any continuing concerns on the part of the county until I read Mr. Sweet’s article in [the Cardinal News],” said Barbour, who was referring to an online news outlet and who described the Pulaski County administrator’s speaking up about the issue to media as unusual.

Sweet said the county has never fined March or ever issued a misdemeanor or zoning violation.

“We went above and beyond to try to work with her while she operated knowingly more than five months in non-compliance,” he wrote in an email.

Alleged incident at NRV Fair

Another situation Sweet brought up was an incident at the New River Valley Fair in Pulaski County earlier this year that he said led March to make “outlandish accusations” similar to the ones she’s currently making against Williams.

Sweet shared a screenshot of a Facebook post from March in which the delegate addresses comments a citizen made about her while at a Pulaski County GOP booth during the fair. March wasn’t present for the incident, but she said she had received a phone call telling her a man had pointed at her picture and stated “that he was going to ‘take her out’ and ‘he is going to get rid of her.’”

March wrote that the comments from the man drew fears at the booth, which prompted the call.

“This is exactly what school shooters do—they boast, make threats on social media and inform the public of their devious, sinister plan before they harm people,” she wrote.

The description of the incident by March was inaccurate and was another example of her tactics, Sweet said.

“I personally discussed the alleged occurrence with neutral witnesses and with law enforcement, what she claims and the hyperbole that she adds was not remotely accurate and was all contrived for her aggrandizement of victimhood,” Sweet wrote.

The man who was at the center of that event at the fair is E.W. Harless, who spoke with The Roanoke Times about the incident.

Harless said he had stopped by the booth where he signed a petition on the subject of school choice.

Harless said he gave the issue some more thought afterward and returned to the booth to scratch his name from the petition. He disagrees with much of the points being raised on the matter by members of the GOP.

Harless, who’s no longer a member of the local Republican Party, said he then spoke at greater length with a member of the Pulaski County GOP about issues he’s had with the political party in recent times. Among other things, he said he voiced displeasure with many party members’ acceptance of QAnon, a political movement that’s been adopted by many far-right activists but that has received much scrutiny over its beliefs and claims.

Harless said he at some point made a comment along the lines of “between you and that lady sitting over there.” He said the woman he was referencing was Blackburn. Harless said Blackburn then jumped up and made repeated threats to take legal action against him.

Harless acknowledges that he does talk rather loudly due to issues with his hearing, but he refuted the claims that he ever made any threats of harm toward March. Although tensions were raised, he said the incident ended without any serious conflict.

“That’s it. That’s exactly what happened,” he said. “When [March] wrote what she wrote … my goodness.”

Blackburn, however, stands behind the version March referred and said Harless even made a threat toward her that day. Blackburn said Harless indeed pointed to March’s picture and said: “’I’m going to get her gone’ or something like, and ‘I’m going to take her [Blackburn] out.’”

Blackburn said she views the recent incidents as nothing more than a series of attempts by several in the establishment to stop her. She said the lawmaker has otherwise brought much good to the area.

“I will stand up for Marie March to the bitter end. She’s not a liar. She’s not a thief,” Blackburn said. “We got a gang of wolves in sheep’s clothing.”