Towing regulations won't be in time for fall McAfee Knob traffic

“We’ve done a great job with publicizing we have great outdoor adventure amenities, and McAfee’s Knob is on the top of that list,” said Supervisor Martha Hooker. “So it’s not cool to go and then get towed.”

The scenario caused a flurry of citizen criticisms to the supervisors, who in February assembled a nine-member towing advisory board, tasked to prevent future tow tensions.

Over the course of nine meetings, the tow board — four police, four tow workers and one citizen — winched out and fine-tuned a load of recommendations that were unanimously accepted by the supervisors on Tuesday.

To ensure consistent quality of service when police call for tow truck companies, Roanoke County will now contract up to eight companies for two-year terms, including some provisions for third-year options, documents said.

An eight-tab binder details maximum fees, requirements to tow for the county and definitions to be used in the new towing contracts.