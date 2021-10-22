Two Bedford residents challenge Del. Terry Austin's reelection in 19th District race

Two candidates are challenging Del. Terry Austin’s reelection bid for the 19th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Bedford County residents Dean Davison, running as a Libertarian, and Wendy Rowden, running as a Democrat, will appear alongside Austin, a Republican, on the ballot Nov. 2.
The 19th District covers Alleghany County, Covington, the town of Bedford and parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties.
Terry Austin
Austin is running for his fifth term representing the 19th District and said he plans to continue to focus on transportation projects, economic development and broadband.
He said studies showed nearly $4 billion in needed improvements to Interstate 81 and he hopes to secure the rest of the money needed to improve traffic and safety along the busy highway corridor. He also supports adding a second Amtrak train in Roanoke and potentially adding a stop in Bedford and extending it to Christiansburg and to Bristol.
He said he also wants to promote the Claude Moore scholars program that allows students to take classes and complete internships in medical science.
“We have tremendous shortages of nurses and other medical professionals,” Austin said. “We want to see that move forward. We need health care providers and we’ve got to show support for that.”
Dean Davison
Davison is a volunteer firefighter in Bedford County and works as a weather consultant for landscaping businesses and plow operators. He moved to the Bedford area in 2008 from New Jersey.
Davison said his three main priorities are to repeal gun control laws, ensure parents have school choice for their children, and to lower taxes to help small businesses and farmers.
He said a lot of focus has been put on statewide issues instead of focusing on what needs to be done specifically in the 19th District. He said he doesn’t align entirely with Republican or Democratic ideas, supporting pro-life issues, criminal justice reform and conservative fiscal policies.
“There’s too much fighting going on between the two political parties and their supporters,” he said. “Look me up and it will show what I want to do. More things need to be done for the district.”
Wendy Rowden
Rowden works as an insurance adjuster and travels around the state to help people make insurance claims, usually when their homes have burned down. She has been a resident of Bedford for 25 years.
Rowden said she is focused on promoting clean energy, building awareness of climate change and encouraging more union jobs. She said Bedford already has been using some solar energy, but there has not been a push beyond that for residents to install their own panels or use the technology.
She also said many people in rural areas like Bedford aren’t able to make enough money to live there and end up moving away to cities.
“I think we could start changing some of that by making sure the jobs we do have are union jobs and are paying a living wage and then they can stay here if they want to,” she said.