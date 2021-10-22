Two Bedford residents challenge Del. Terry Austin's reelection in 19th District race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dean Davison

Davison is a volunteer firefighter in Bedford County and works as a weather consultant for landscaping businesses and plow operators. He moved to the Bedford area in 2008 from New Jersey.

Davison said his three main priorities are to repeal gun control laws, ensure parents have school choice for their children, and to lower taxes to help small businesses and farmers.

He said a lot of focus has been put on statewide issues instead of focusing on what needs to be done specifically in the 19th District. He said he doesn’t align entirely with Republican or Democratic ideas, supporting pro-life issues, criminal justice reform and conservative fiscal policies.

“There’s too much fighting going on between the two political parties and their supporters,” he said. “Look me up and it will show what I want to do. More things need to be done for the district.”

Wendy Rowden

Rowden works as an insurance adjuster and travels around the state to help people make insurance claims, usually when their homes have burned down. She has been a resident of Bedford for 25 years.