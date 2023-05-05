Two candidates are running for a Roanoke County School Board seat to replace Cave Spring representative Mike Wray, who is not seeking reelection.

Independent Mary Wilson and Republican Shelley Clemons recently announced their candidacies for what will likely be the only competitive school board race on the Roanoke County ballot in November.

Both candidates said they have children in the county’s school system.

Wilson said one her main initiatives is mental health, a field she has been working in for the last 15 years.

“So over the last couple years, I've been kind of watching some of the stuff that's been happening in the school board … We really need to get somebody in there that has a background like I do. I have a master's in psychology and behavior and a background in teaching and overseeing a disabilities program,” she said during a Thursday interview.

Wilson said the relationship between the school board and board of supervisors “hasn’t been very great” the past few years.

“We've made some big steps in the right direction. But we are really lacking on funding for capital improvements throughout our entire district … We need to work harder on funding issues,” she said. “We need to work harder on making sure that our staff are being paid enough. We're still below average in staff compensation.

“And while mental health has been an ongoing issue for many, many years, and there’s becoming less stigma around it, there's still a lot of stigma around it. And these issues have only gotten 1,000 times worse since COVID. We don't have the staffing in place to address these issues, but both our staff and our students are dealing with their anxiety and depression and feeling of hopelessness.”

Wilson said she is running as an independent because she doesn’t believe personal politics belong on the school board.

This is not Republican. This is not Democratic. Politics do not belong in the school system … This is for the staff, the students and the community,” she said.

Clemons wrote in an email that safety will be her number one priority if she is elected.

“I will ensure that we not only have a full time School Resource Officer in every school, but will also implement additional training for our SRO’s to lead programs and clubs in our schools," she wrote. “SRO's play a vital role in developing relationships with students and help prevent threats from both within and outside of our schools.”

Clemons said she believes one of the biggest issues the school system is currently dealing with is learning loss.

“The task has to be to correct that gap. We have to not only preserve, but improve our educational standards and help our students rise to meet those standards,” she wrote. “Our schools are also facing the challenge of losing teachers to surrounding districts and other professions. For our schools to be successful, we have to retain our teachers.”

Clemons said her work in the schools as a volunteer and her professional background in finance are some of the strengths she brings to her candidacy.

“I have gained invaluable experiences and relationships with our administrators, teachers, and parents,” she wrote. “As a volunteer in our schools, I implemented a teacher grant program, dress attire donation closet, talent showcase for the arts, and school dances at both the elementary and middle school levels … I have been employed with a major financial institution in the valley for 18 years, which gives me insight into budgetary planning and decisions.”

Clemons, who is currently the PTA President at Cave Spring Middle School and secretary of the county’s Republican Committee, said she has made a request for its endorsement.

There are currently no other Republican candidates running for the seat, according to the county Registrar’s Office, so the two will face off in the November general election, unless a Republican candidate emerges to challenge Clemons in the June 20 primary.

There will also be a competitive race to decide the county supervisor seat on this year’s ballot in the Cave Spring District. Democrat Michael Geake is running against Republican incumbent Paul Mahoney in the November election.