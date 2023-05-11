Two more candidates have entered this year's Montgomery County School Board races.

Lindsay Rich and Jason Massie are running, respectively, for the District E and District G seats, each of which cover at least parts of the town of Blacksburg.

The two districts are, respectively, occupied by board members Marti Graham and Mark Cherbaka — who’s the board's current chairman — but the seats’ current holders each announced earlier this year that they won’t seek re-election. Sue Kass, who represents District F, is also not seeking another term.

Despite the decisions from Graham and Cherbaka, the races for Districts E and G this year will be competitive as Derek Rountree, in E, and Ed Gitre, in G, previously announced that they are also seeking the seats. Rountree is a senior research scientist for a local technology company, and Gitre is a history professor at Virginia Tech.

Rich and Massie are advocates of parental representation and rights in school issues.

Rich, 39, said she has four children in Montgomery County Public Schools and each of them represent every school level.

“I have them in my house, and I hear everything they say and everything they’re going through,” said Rich, who added that the district needs to teach children how to think and not what to think. “We need more parent representation on the board.”

Rich is also calling for greater attention to discipline issues in the schools.

“I think it’s a huge problem, and I think we’re all going to have to work together to come up with solutions,” she said.

Massie, 44, echoed some of Rich’s points.

“Let’s get back to basics: Let teachers teach and parents need to be parents,” he said.

Massie’s candidacy this year isn’t the first time he’s sought a school board seat as he previously ran against Cherbaka in 2015, but was unsuccessful.

“I gave him his time to do what he thought was good. I supported him,” Massie said. But “I think his time is over. He’s stepping down. I thought it would be a good time to do something else. It’s time for a change.”

Rich owns a small rental business that operates across the New River Valley, while Massie is a project manager at Greensboro, North Carolina-based demolition company D.H. Griffin. The demolition company has a satellite office in the Roanoke area and has done jobs at Virginia Tech and Radford University, among other places, Massie said.

Rich and Massie have expressed support for career routes that don’t necessarily require a degree at a four-year college and are advocates of providing more trade school type education in the district.

Each candidate said trade careers don’t necessarily require college degrees that can saddle graduates with massive debt. They’re each advocating for greater efforts within the district to promote trades as a viable career path.

“There’s more than one way to be smart and more than one way to success,” said Rich, who added that she’s a champion of strong academics. “I think all kids deserve a seat at the table.”

Massie acknowledged the availability of career technical courses now within the school system, but he said he would like to see the district further build on that initiative through a more formal trade school program where graduates can walk out with certifications and go into apprenticeships. He said that pathway could quickly lead them to jobs that pay living wages.

Among the potential fields Massie pointed to as examples are carpentry, welding, construction, electrician work and plumbing. He said there doesn’t always need to be a push toward a four-year college.

“We need to make sure they have a place to go where they can truly get some training,” he said, adding that his own line of work has highlighted the importance of teaching trades.

One initiative that has been linked to trades is the Access to Community College Education, a program that allows graduates from certain school districts in the New River Valley to attend New River Community College free of tuition.

The ACCE program is funded with a combination of local government funds and community donations. In addition to being promoted as a way to cut on overall college costs, the program has been touted for helping place high school graduates into fields that don’t necessarily require a four-year degree.

Rich said recently on her campaign page that her oldest son took advantage of the ACCE program and has thrived at NRCC. She voiced a promise, if elected, to continue supporting the program.

A total of four Montgomery County School Board seats are on the ballot this year.

Laura Purcell, who teaches in Tech’s School of Communication, is running in District F, the seat Kass plans to leave.

Penny Franklin, who represents District B, is running again and faces a challenge from former county school Superintendent Mark Miear.