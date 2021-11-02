Two newcomers, two incumbents elected to Roanoke County School Board

Two new faces expect to join the Roanoke County School Board, and two incumbents kept their seats during Election Day 2021, according to unofficial results available Tuesday night.
New to the school board is Cheryl Facciani, who beat out incumbent chairman Jason Moretz by about 1,900 votes, according to the unofficial results. Facciani was endorsed by the Roanoke County Republican Party.
“It’s a good night,” Facciani said during a brief phone call.
Also new to the school board is Brent Hudson for the Catawba District, who won a three-way race with about 65% of the vote, unofficial results show.
“I'm looking forward to working hard for every parent and every child, to give our children the best education possible,” Hudson said during a phone call. “I appreciate everybody that helped me, and I'm looking forward to serving our community.”
Hudson, who works in law enforcement with the Roanoke County Sheriff's Office, was also endorsed by the county Republican Party. He has worked in the past as a school resource officer, and is presently chief deputy.
Hudson got more than 5,300 votes, compared to candidate Deneen Evans with almost 2,000 votes, and candidate Greg Irby with just over 750, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Defending his seat against former longtime school board member Jerry Canada is incumbent David Linden, who appears to have won the closest of the three contested school board races, by about 500 votes in Hollins.
“Jerry [Canada] served the North Roanoke community well for 25 years, and he is a good person, he really is,” Linden said during a phone call. “I think the concerns that parents have throughout the state, not only here locally in Roanoke County, but throughout the state, obviously played a role and helped me in what appears to be a win.”
This year was the first time since Roanoke County began electing its school board in the 1990s that the Hollins district was contested.
Lastly, incumbent school board member Tim Greenway ran unopposed in the Vinton district, and received more than 95% of the vote, with more than 250 write-in votes against him.
In all, seven candidates competed for three contested seats, while Greenway ran unopposed for a fourth seat.
Some absentee ballots are still sifting in through the mail, and those will be counted through Friday, according to election officials. They said they doubt enough ballots remain uncounted in the mail that it will change any of the local results, but exact vote counts are liable to change until 2021 elections are finalized on Nov. 15.