Two newcomers, two incumbents elected to Roanoke County School Board

Defending his seat against former longtime school board member Jerry Canada is incumbent David Linden, who appears to have won the closest of the three contested school board races, by about 500 votes in Hollins.

“Jerry [Canada] served the North Roanoke community well for 25 years, and he is a good person, he really is,” Linden said during a phone call. “I think the concerns that parents have throughout the state, not only here locally in Roanoke County, but throughout the state, obviously played a role and helped me in what appears to be a win.”

This year was the first time since Roanoke County began electing its school board in the 1990s that the Hollins district was contested.

Lastly, incumbent school board member Tim Greenway ran unopposed in the Vinton district, and received more than 95% of the vote, with more than 250 write-in votes against him.

In all, seven candidates competed for three contested seats, while Greenway ran unopposed for a fourth seat.

Some absentee ballots are still sifting in through the mail, and those will be counted through Friday, according to election officials. They said they doubt enough ballots remain uncounted in the mail that it will change any of the local results, but exact vote counts are liable to change until 2021 elections are finalized on Nov. 15.

