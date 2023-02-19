Two candidates are seeking the Republican nomination to run for Roanoke County clerk of circuit court—and both work in the office.

After more than 30 years as clerk, Democrat Steve McGraw, 72, retired from the clerk position Feb. 1, but not before naming Rhonda Perdue, his Republican chief deputy, as his successor until his term is up at the end of the year.

Perdue, along with Michael Galliher, a deputy clerk in the criminal division of the clerk’s office, are running for the Republican nomination, which will be decided in a June 20 primary.

Perdue said she has worked in the office for almost 26 years, with the last seven as second in command to McGraw.

He endorsed Perdue when he announced his retirement in October, months before she formally announced her candidacy.

“We need to consider the future of this office and her name is Rhonda Perdue,” McGraw said late last month. “For the past 26 years, Rhonda has been there to head up, manage and oversee many of our modern initiatives while working her way up to chief deputy clerk.”

Perdue said if she is elected, she would not be making any staffing changes in her office, including her fellow Republican opponent.

“I don’t see why I would let him go,” she said. “He’s good at his job. He is a very good criminal clerk.”

Perdue said if Galliher wins, she likely would not be back in the office as new clerks typically pick their own deputy chiefs.

“The way it is set up, if I don’t win the primary, my job is over at the end of December,” Perdue said.

She said it has not been awkward working with her opponent in the office.

“We are both professionals. We don’t do politics in the office. We each have a job to do, and I think we both do our jobs very well,” she said.

Galliher was in court as part of his current job duties and not immediately available for comment Thursday, according to an employee in his office.

He announced his candidacy for the seat in October.

His campaign website states his priorities if elected are to “explore new and additional technology to make information and documents more accessible and make information and services readily … while keeping costs low.”

Perdue said she is running because she cares about the people in her office, and has the skills necessary to keep it running smoothly.

“I want to invest in employees here the way Mr. McGraw invested in me,” she said.

In Virginia the clerk’s position is the only one among the five constitutional offices to have an eight-year term. The others – sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, treasurer and commissioner of the revenue – each carry four-year terms.

The clerk’s position pays $150,536 without certification and $164,536 with certification beginning July 1, according to the state compensation board’s website.

No other candidates have yet to announce bids for the Roanoke County clerk’s job.