Two write-in candidates enter Botetourt County school board races

The school system reversed course on its original decision after the CDC recommended wearing masks indoors “due to the circulating and highly contagious Delta variant ... regardless of vaccination status,” according to a statement released by the school system following its decision in August.

Dean said he doesn’t believe masks help stop the spread of the virus, despite numerous reputable organizations and studies contradicting his claim.

Campbell said the school board not listening to the “many” parents that wanted masks to be optional was one of the driving factors that led her to run for office.

“A lot of us don’t want to teach our kids to live in fear, but that option was taken from us by the board,” Campbell told The Roanoke Times.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Campbell and Dean are also opposed to any form of critical race theory being taught in the county’s schools.

CRT is a decades old academic concept with the main idea being that race is a social construct, and that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.

The county’s current school board also spoke against adding it to the curriculum now or in the future at its July 9 regular meeting.