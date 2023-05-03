Roanoke officials responded Monday to requests to add extended bus service, housing program funding and a new parking lot along Edinburgh Street to the city's upcoming budget.

During the city's budget process last year, members of the Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group (BRRAG) asked the city to expand bus service in the evenings and on Sundays. Currently, city buses stop running after 8:15 p.m. and do not run on Sundays.

"Very soon after that our city council members responded by saying ... 'Let's put together a program that we're calling metro flex, we'll use these ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief] funds, it'll be a pilot program, et cetera.' That was nearly a year ago," Laura Hartman, a BRRAG member, said.

Over the last year, Hartman said, the city has provided more details for the pilot program proposal, but no start date has materialized. That could change soon, though.

The plan is for a request for proposals is to be issued this Friday, City Manager Bob Cowell said Monday.

The RFP will determine what entity provides the metro flex service.

As proposed, metro flex would run from 8:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. Monday through Saturday and between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays, with four small buses each serving a different quadrant of the city.

“One would need to call 24 hours in advance ... to get a ride for the next day," Kevin Price with the Greater Roanoke Transit Company said.

The city could design a fixed route based on the metro flex service.

“My concern is it's going to be very popular, it's going to be very successful and we'll need to be agile enough to grow it and be agile enough to move it quickly,” Price said.

The metro flex pilot program will be funded by ARPA dollars and would run through the end of 2024. If the service is successful, ongoing funding for it may be incorporated into the city’s budget after that point.

Hartman said BRRAG is encouraged by the news about the RFP and she hopes there are a lot of responses.

Also on Monday, city officials responded to objections about ending funding for TAP's rent relief and major housing rehab programs. The city is putting more dollars than ever before towards affordable housing creation, but the TAP programs previously funded under the city's Housing and Urban Development plan didn't make the cut for the upcoming year.

The city has limited funding available, Assistant City Manager Apprentice and Planning Director Chris Chittum said, and committee members prioritized other items eligible for more matching funds.

Council Member Peter Volosin wondered how the end of the rental assistance program will impact homelessness in the city. Chittum said the expected impact is unknown, and the city will have to keep an eye on it.

Finally, Cowell also discussed residents' requests to add parking along Edinburgh Street near the River's Edge Sports Complex.

Cowell said there are about 37 public parking spaces on one side of the street. People regularly park on the other side of the road, too, but doing so is illegal.

“It's too narrow. … Since there’s no way to turn around, people are having to back up down that street,” Cowell said.

Even adding an 18-space gravel parking lot to the tune of $250,000 won't fully address the issue, Cowell said. He said the city may need to increase parking enforcement efforts in the area and examine whether use of the park is exceeding the parking availability.

Cowell said the city could consider fiscal year 2023 year-end funds for the project, or include it as a future capital improvement project. Property owners have asked for the latter, but Cowell said other projects have taken priority.

In any case, Cowell said, the city should do a parking assessment first.