Vintage Vinton renovates, revamps

The Virginia Association of Counties awarded Roanoke County a 2021 achievement award for revitalization in Vinton’s downtown district. And the International Economic Development Council granted Roanoke County an award for public-private partnerships in Vinton’s downtown revitalization.

“The community sees one project at a time, and they see the results of those projects,” Loope said. “But when you put it all together, you really begin to realize the impact of these projects collectively.”

Redevelopment projects are difficult, because they require coordination between private developers and local governments, and it takes longer from start to finish because there are grants to apply for, she said.

“It’s a partnership that works,” Loope said. “That’s true economic development, when you repurpose underutilized properties, redevelop them. But it’s not easy.”

And there are plenty more projects pinpointed for potential redevelopment in revamping Vinton.

The old dairy barn

Continuing the refurbishment of historic structures, Loope said she wants to see what uses might be milked out of an old dairy barn on Cardinal Park Drive, near the Vinton Business Center.