Vinton begins process to sell utility assets to Western Virginia Water Authority

Vinton Town Council voted unanimously to begin formal discussions to transition its utility systems to the Western Virginia Water Authority at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The move would include the town selling all of its infrastructure to the WVWA for $3 million, and it is anticipated that the effective date of completion for the transition will be July 1, 2022, according to Town Manager Pete Peters.

Currently the town provides water to all of its residents and to some customers on the eastern side of the county, totaling approximately 5,200 customers, according to town officials.

Sanitary sewer for town customers is provided by the Roanoke Regional Water Pollution Control Plant for treatment, according to a joint release from the town and authority. Customers will continue to receive the service provided by the facility, and the sewer pipe infrastructure in the town will be maintained by the authority.

Peters said Vinton and WVWA officials have been in talks for several months hashing out the details of the sale, noting that it is better for both the town and its residents going forward. He said that while Tuesday's vote does not make the deal official, it is the beginning of the transition.