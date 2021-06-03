Vinton council returning to chambers

Vinton Town Council is leaving behind videoconferences at last and returning its meetings to town hall, starting one hour earlier in July.

Beginning July 6, council meetings will call to order at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, rather than 7 p.m. start times as before. Council voted unanimously this week to approve the changes, effective indefinitely.

While the board members will gather anew in the town hall’s recently renovated council chambers, meetings will still be broadcast live for the viewing public at facebook.com/vintonva. Mayor Bradley Grose said keeping the meetings available to watch online is essential.

“It's very important for our citizens to be able to observe the council meetings,” Grose said. “That’s something we’ve wanted to do for years.”

By May 2020, coronavirus concerns caused Vinton — and many other local governments — to hold town council meetings virtually. Doing so required rewriting local laws to allow for electronic meetings.

Council met outside at the Vinton War Memorial a few times in warmer months, and had an in-person budget work session earlier this year, but resorted otherwise to meetings held via the Zoom videoconference application, broadcast and recorded on Facebook.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.