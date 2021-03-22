 Skip to main content
Vinton town hall to reopen to public
Vinton Town Hall renovations

Vinton Town Manager Pete Peters addresses the town council in a newly renovated municipal building. The town used federal coronavirus relief funds to totally renovate the room pictured.

 LUKE WEIR, The Roanoke Times

After closing due to the coronavirus for renovations, the Vinton municipal building will reopen again next week.

Starting March 29, a touched-up town hall at 311 S. Pollard St. will resume its hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Town Manager Pete Peters in a news release.

"Please adhere to social distancing, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering," Peters said. "When possible, we encourage citizens to conduct business by phone, email or online to protect the public and our employees."

Town staff have continued to work from the building, but it was closed to the public shortly after the coronavirus began spreading.

The building's drive-thru remains open for tax and utility payments, as it has since last year. In-person appointments can be made by contacting the appropriate departments.

The town used $170,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds on building and environmental improvements at the town hall.

Among the renovations are new surfaces that can be better disinfected, including flooring, office remodeling to better enable social distancing between citizens and among staff, updates to the drive-thru, touchless entry at the main doors, touchless faucets, a total remodeling of the town council chambers, including new seating and cleaned ventilation throughout the building, with new and improved air filters, Peters said.

For more information, go online to vintonva.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19?

