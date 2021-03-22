Vinton town hall to reopen to public

After closing due to the coronavirus for renovations, the Vinton municipal building will reopen again next week.

Starting March 29, a touched-up town hall at 311 S. Pollard St. will resume its hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Town Manager Pete Peters in a news release.

"Please adhere to social distancing, and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering," Peters said. "When possible, we encourage citizens to conduct business by phone, email or online to protect the public and our employees."

Town staff have continued to work from the building, but it was closed to the public shortly after the coronavirus began spreading.

The building's drive-thru remains open for tax and utility payments, as it has since last year. In-person appointments can be made by contacting the appropriate departments.

The town used $170,000 of federal coronavirus relief funds on building and environmental improvements at the town hall.