Virginia House approves budget focused on police reforms

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates approved a budget Tuesday that includes funding for a host of criminal justice and police reforms amid national unrest over racial injustice and police brutality.

The House spending plan allocates $28.4 million to pay for the package of reforms, which includes legislation to make it easier to decertify officers who commit misconduct and gives the state attorney general the authority to investigate law enforcement agencies for patterns of unconstitutional practices, including the use of excessive force. The reform package also includes legislation to establish an alert system to dispatch mental health providers along with police to help stabilize people in crisis situations.

The House approved the two-year-spending plan along partisan lines, with the Democratic majority praising the plan for advancing criminal justice reforms, bolstering local school systems during the coronavirus pandemic and helping people who have fallen behind on rent and utility payments because of the public health crisis.

Republicans, however, said the spending plan focused too heavily on police reforms and not enough on helping parents who are struggling to balance work while helping their children with virtual learning as many schools remain closed.