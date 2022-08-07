Virginia's guidance on context on war monuments: a slow crawl on rethinking remaining images celebrating the Lost Cause

Caught in the slow cogs of Virginia government are guidelines for adding context to war monuments, with experts and officials doubtful of approval anytime soon, even after more than two years in the making.

Once on the fast-track for approval, guidelines about adding context onto public memorials for war veterans are now taking the longer route toward completion, while localities sit by awaiting the guidance, said Stephanie Williams, deputy director for Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

“It just ends up taking a while sometimes,” Williams said. “We did get a number of objections, so we had to forego the fast-track process and enter into the standard regulatory process.”

Guidelines for contextualizing war monuments are now in the second of three review rounds, she said. State offices reviewing the regulations include the attorney general, department of planning and budget, secretary of natural and historic resources, and the governor.

“They each get a whack at it. Some of those agencies technically have deadlines by which they need to complete their review, some don’t,” Williams said. “Sometimes things just get held up. Sometimes some of these agencies meet their review deadlines, and sometimes they don’t.”

A law passed by state legislature in 2020 codified that localities can move or remove their war monuments, as has happened with Civil War statues depicting Confederate leaders in cities such as Charlottesville and Richmond.

But officials elsewhere are still waiting on these state guidelines before they go adding context to statues like the Confederate memorial owned by Roanoke County in downtown Salem. It was the subject in 2021 of a judge’s order for removal, which was then rejected by county leadership.

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Mahoney said the governing body has not recently discussed adding contextual placards to that two-story statue, which features Confederate flags in its detailing.

“We’re kind of treading water, quite frankly. We’re waiting to see what’s going to happen,” Mahoney said. “Whenever that state agency puts out the guidelines, we’ll follow those.”

Adding context to the statue is important to the board, he said. It’s a topic where passions run high, especially in recent years.

“We have a lot of additional issues that are very important,” Mahoney said. “We’re trying to come up with a way without breaking the bank to pay for a new career and technical education facility, we’re struggling to attract county staff… we’re trying to build a new fire station out in east county, we have gaps being able to provide public services to our citizens, and I think a lot of the board members are really focused on these critical issues.”

Even after the guidelines are passed, however, nothing is required to be done. Alterations are simply permitted. Mahoney said future changes to any monuments will still be subject to public hearings.

“It would take some time, because you want to do it right,” Mahoney said. “You want to give all elements of our citizenry a chance to weigh in.”

As for when these state guidelines, some 2 1/2 years in the making, are going to see final approval, Williams with DHR said she has no crystal ball.

“Oh gosh,” she said. “Your guess is as good as mine.”

To Bill Leighty, former head of the Virginia Retirement System and chief of staff for previous Gov. Mark Warner, the current governor’s administration seems poised to continue delaying the promulgation process.

“My guess would be that they have no desire whatsoever to approve these regulations,” Leighty said. “In this case, I have no doubt that there are a number of people who are not quite so sure that this needs to happen with the change of administration. So they can take their sweet time making this happen.”

He said it can take up to 18 months for a regulation to work its way through the system, and that’s if the agencies involved really want it to happen. But regulations also require a governor’s signature for final approval.

“It is not unusual for the governor’s office to be backed up on approving regulations generally, and really backed up when they don’t like regulations at all,” Leighty said. “I assume this administration doesn’t like the regulations at all.”

So even when the regulations make it through to the final step of requiring a governor’s signature, they could be sent back to repeat much of the same process.

“It is possible for a governor who doesn’t like regulations to stymie the effort of the General Assembly in enacting a law,” he said. “The governor’s office always has the option of sending them back and saying, ‘I don’t like this. You need to do it again.’”

It’s one of the reasons, he said, that during his seven years heading the state retirement system, the department never issued any regulations.

“Because quite frankly, it was easier to go to the General Assembly and change the law than it was to issue the regulation,” Leighty said. “That would have been a straighter path, to write the contextualization in the law, rather than doing it by regulations.”