Voters choose at least 2 new members for Franklin County School Board

With 25 of the county's 26 precincts reporting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, David beat Blue by a considerable margin. David received 64.26%. Blue received 33.85%.

Snow Creek District

Despite the fact that three candidates vied for the Snow Creek District seat, none of their names appeared on the ballot. All three-G.B. Washburn, Carletta Whiting and Gregory Maxwell-ran as write in candidates.

Write in results will be determined once canvassing is completed. According to the Franklin County Voter Registrar's Office, canvassing will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Incumbent G.B. Washburn Jr., 57, has been director of the federal Farm Service Agency in Franklin County for more than 30 years. The Snow Creek resident has served for 26 years on the board. “We need to pour any and all resources we need into the elementary, pre-K through third grade curriculum and instructions and teachers,” he told The Roanoke Times earlier this year.

Whiting, a Philadelphia native, moved to Franklin County in 2018. The 50-year-old resident of Snow Creek holds a degree in business management. During an interview with The Roanoke Times earlier this year, she said, "We've long passed segregation and I feel like they are slowly but surely trying to push that back into the school system."