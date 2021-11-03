Voters decide Botetourt, Franklin school board races, reelect Salem sheriff

The results of contested school board races in Botetourt and Franklin counties and a competitive Salem sheriff’s contest were solidified after the vote count was not complete Tuesday night.

But a winner had not been declared as of Wednesday in another Franklin County write-in race.

Physician Kevin David unseated incumbent and corporate consultant Penny Blue from Franklin County’s at-large school board seat by a wide margin in Tuesday’s vote.

There is a three-way contest between write-in candidates seeking the school board seat in the Snow Creek District.

G. B. Washburn, the Snow Creek incumbent, said he did not know when the result might be released and Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood could not be reached for comment. A woman who answered the phone at the registrar’s office said officials were processing the write-in ballots and might need until Friday to finish. She declined to give her name.

The other two write-in contenders in that Snow Creek district race are Carletta Whiting and Gregory Maxwell.