Warner: Infrastructure act means I-81 funds, broadband expansion

Finding funding for much-needed Interstate 81 improvements has been discussed for at least the two decades Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has been active in state politics, he said during a press call Thursday morning.

At long last, said the third-term Democrat and former governor, federal fix-up funds are coming by way of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $1.2 trillion nationwide law was signed into action Monday after months of debate between Republicans and Democrats, and it includes a bundle of infrastructure dollars for Virginia.

“We will finally see those improvements on I-81 that are long overdue,” Warner said. “That'll get some of the truck traffic off of I-81, by some of the transportation improvements.”

More than 11.7 million trucks annually, or 42% of Virginia’s total yearly interstate tractor-trailer traffic, navigate the 325-mile I-81 corridor, according to state data. Those trucks transport an estimated $312 billion worth of goods per year along the North-South route, according to that data.