Warner talks importance of $15 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg airport

Before his flight home Saturday from a tour through Southwest Virginia, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner delivered an over-sized copy of a $15 million check for planned improvements at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Ending a three-day swing in the region, Warner, D-Va., said federal funding to the local airport comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It's a $1.2 trillion package to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, rails and other core structures, signed into law last November.

“For 40 years in this country, we’ve been talking about needing to invest in roads and rail and broadband and airports and water and sewer,” Warner said. “Instead of talking about infrastructure, we actually put our money where our mouth is, and this check… is part of the results.”

The $15 million will be spent on improvements to security screening checkpoints, thereby expediting and improving the customer experience, said Mike Stewart, airport executive director.

“The federal government’s help is huge,” Stewart said. “We need all the help we can get.”

The project is in the planning stages and it will be a year or so before construction starts, Stewart said.

Out of the trillion-dollar nationwide infrastructure plan, almost $400 million was guaranteed to Virginia airports, Warner said. Further federal money could be won for regional infrastructure through competitive grants, he said.

“What's really, really important is we've got to improve the customer experience and the number of flights out here in Roanoke,” Warner said. “One of the things that I'm concerned about is the leakage of traffic down to Charlotte, or even sometimes people are going cross-country, driving all the way up to Dulles [in Northern Virginia].”

If Roanoke’s airport can improve the customer experience and open an additional gate, that could bring lower fares and more flights, he said.

“This is one of those self-fulfilling prophecies,” Warner said. “Build it, and they’ll come.”

Saturday was Warner’s second visit to Roanoke since April, when he walked a low-water bridge along the greenway in support of the infrastructure act.

Local and state politicians joined him alongside airport executives for a 30-minute meeting that was closed to the public.

"Some pretty exciting stuff. I'll let the community share with you at an appropriate time," Warner said of the closed-doors discussion. "This is a group that doesn't lack forward vision. How's that for a teaser?"

Other windfall to Virginia from the federal infrastructure act during the next five years includes an estimated $7.7 billion for highways and bridges, and $1.2 billion for improving public transportation options.