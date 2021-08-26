Warner talks infrastructure during Franklin County visit

Warner said there are currently more than 750 bridges in Virginia that are in need of repairs. Some of those bridge may have to one day be shut down if improvements are not eventually made, he said.

“We need this done to let communities start to think about how they can benefit,” Warner said.

COVID-19 was another major point of discussion during the meeting. Warner praised the work of local hospitals, public schools as well as town and county leaders for their work during the ongoing pandemic.

Warner urged people to get vaccinated to help stop the spread of the virus. He also questioned why the vaccine has become so political.

“We are not going to get past this COVID mess until we all get vaccinated,” Warner said. “And that shouldn’t be a political statement.”

When asked about the recent rise in tumultuous school board meetings since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Warner said there was a need for more “fact based conversations” during the meetings. He said social media is providing disinformation that doesn’t help these conversations.