Weldon Cooper population estimates: Montgomery County leads Southwest Virginia

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County is the largest locality by population in Southwest Virginia, according to annual estimates released by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

The county as of July 1, 2021, population of 101,938 — according to data published by the Weldon Cooper Center on Jan. 28 and recently referenced by some Montgomery officials.

By contrast, the city of Roanoke — which figures have long shown to have the most people by locality in Southwest Virginia — has a population of 99,883, according to the latest Weldon Cooper Center estimates. And Roanoke County, according to the numbers, is at 96,546.

Roanoke started the 2000s firmly ahead of Montgomery County, but the latter began closing the gap by the following decade, according to both past figures.

The 2000 U.S. Census showed Roanoke had a population of just under 95,000, well above Montgomery County’s 83,629. By 2010, those counts changed to 97,032 and 94,392, respectively, for Roanoke and Montgomery County.

The latest figures from University of Virginia-based Weldon Cooper Center are another sign of the continuous growth Montgomery County has experienced over the years.

Virginia Tech has long been credited as a key driver of the county’s population and economic growth.

Municipal officials across the county have pointed to northwest Christiansburg, the community of Riner and the area along Prices Fork Road in and near Blacksburg as among the areas that have experienced relatively significant growth over the past several years.

As far as economic growth, one of the most recent and visible signs has been the redevelopment of the Christiansburg Marketplace, which plans show will involve a residential component.

The Weldon Cooper Center did note how populations in localities with relatively large college populations — such as Montgomery County and neighboring Radford — were often undercounted in the April 1, 2020, Census.

“In order to correct this undercount, we have benchmarked the 2020 and 2021 population estimates on the Weldon Cooper Center estimates instead of the 2020 census count for localities with populations that are comprised of over 20 percent college students,” reads a note on the institute’s population estimates page. “This includes Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Montgomery County, Prince Edward County, Radford and Williamsburg.”

Once the remaining 2020 census was released, the Weldon Cooper Center said it would further examine the discrepancies in college town populations and make additional adjustments if needed.

When using the latest census figures, Roanoke and Montgomery County, respectively, have populations of 100,011 and 101,323, according to a Weldon Cooper Center chart comparing the national April 1, 2020, count and the institution’s 2021 estimates.

As far as what the Weldon Cooper Center refers to as planning districts, the New River Valley — of which Montgomery County is a part — remains firmly behind the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany, according to the population figures. The New River Valley and Roanoke Valley-Alleghany, respectively, show populations of 184,523 and 335,084, according to the 2021 estimate.

While they’re glad to see the locality’s continued growth, some Montgomery County officials also view the increased population as a call for them to begin seriously looking at increasing their capacities for dealing with larger demands in services.

“I personally like the growth, but we have to be prepared for it,” said Montgomery County Supervisor Mary Biggs. “That’s where the challenge is, where the balance is.”

Among the operations that are expected to be increasingly impacted are, obviously, the schools, as well as parks and recreation, the planning department and social and community services, Biggs said. The growth creates a need to increase staffing numbers, she said.

The size of the county staff, however, has not really kept up with the growth, Biggs said.

One idea Biggs and her colleagues have recently discussed is a potential renovation down the road of the county Government Center, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary as its administrative hub.

Senior county staff members, however, have stressed that the recent talk over the renovation was preliminary and that no plans are in motion.

“The county has grown and will continue growing,” Biggs said. “What we need to do as elected officials is we need to be thinking and planning for that growth.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.