'What is democracy? Well, that's all of us': Roanokers mark anniversary of John Lewis' death

"He was beaten down. … But John did not stay down. John got up" and went on to many years in Congress, among other roles, Hale said.

"He was on the battlefield unto his death," Hale said.

The Rev. David Denham of the Tree of Life Church in Roanoke stood in front of a poster with a Lewis quote about voting being "the most nonviolent tool we have" and said that the Democracy Center that was launched earlier this year in Gainsboro will be registering people to vote year-round. The center also aims to talk to people about what is happening in their lives and find ways to support them, Denham said.

Eddie Seay, a longtime political organizer, said that he recently worked on a voting access campaign in Georgia and that it reminded him of Virginia 15 years ago. In terms of progressive politics, Virginia still has a long way to go — but the commonwealth has become an example to other states, Seay said. His voice shaking, Seay asked those at the vigil not to let up on their efforts.

"Don't let it stop," Seay said.