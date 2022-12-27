Whatever Happened To: Roanoke County leader Jason Peters ends a tough year

It has been a tough year for Jason Peters, but some things have been easier to deal with than others.

In the span of a few months in late 2021, the Roanoke County supervisor found out his battle with thyroid cancer was far from over and shortly thereafter his 23 year-old son, Nick, died due to complications from COVID-19 a few weeks before Christmas.

Since then, Peters’ diagnosis has gone from persistent papillary thyroid cancer that is treatment resistant to finding out in July it is likely because of the BRAF mutation, which makes the cancer undetectable other than through bloodwork, he said recently.

Without knowing where the cancer is located in his body, treatment options are very limited at the moment, according to Peters.

“My doctor basically said ‘we know it’s there. It is stable … We don’t know when it will become unstable,’” he said. “He did tell my wife and I that there is a treatment option just cleared by the FDA through Sloan Kettering in New York, but it is shown to work for about 15 months.”

Peters, 46, said he inquired with his doctor at Johns Hopkins about doing the newly approved treatment, but was told he could build up a resistance to it, which could make it less effective in the future.

For now, “treatment” consists of taking his thyroid medication, quarterly blood work and an annual CT scan and ultrasound.

Peters said he’s trusting his doctors and relying on his support system like his wife Candye, and his Christian faith to help him stay positive about his prognosis that doctors say could remain stable for the next 25 years or change tomorrow.

He said he also thinks of the two young children he and his wife have together when continuing to fight a disease that affects millions in the U.S.

Peters said it has only gotten more difficult dealing with the loss of his son.

Nick Peters was a long-haul tow truck driver and followed in his father’s footsteps volunteering in the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department.

Peters said things happened so quickly last year, he hardly had time to process the loss of his son during the holiday season.

But this year it’s really hitting home for him that Nick won’t be around for Christmas.

“It may sound dumb to people, but now it feels like it’s really settling in,” he said. “People have said to me ‘at least it’s not your first Christmas without him,’ but it really is. Christmas last year doesn’t even seem like it happened.”

Peters said staying busy through his day job as a bank vice president, president of the Vinton First Aid Crew, work with the county and being with his family really help him through the tough times in his life.

But he said it will never get easier losing his son.

“It’s one thing to lose a family member you are close to … but I don’t have any way of communicating what it’s like to lose a child,” he said. “I don’t think I could put into words to you or anybody else the feeling.”

Peters said it has helped him to talk with friends who have also lost children, because they can sympathize with how he’s feeling on a given day.

“People that have been through it, they understand the loss. They understand how you’re feeling. They understand the emptiness … Having people you can call and say ‘today sucks’ has really been the best thing for me,” he said.

Peters also points to his faith to help him with the loss, and he said he tries to remain grateful for every day he has left on this earth.

“I’m going to be here as long as the good lord allows me,” he said. “So I’m going to make the best out of it while I’m here.”