White wins Republican firehouse primary for Botetourt's Buchanan district; Amsterdam district primary still underway

The community college dean picked to fill a vacant seat on the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will be the official Republican candidate for her district in the November elections.
Amy Stinnett White was victorious over her opponent, Will Smith, in a firehouse primary vote for Botetourt’s Buchanan District held Saturday morning at Buchanan Elementary School.
The Buchanan District contest is one of two in Saturday’s Republican firehouse primary in Botetourt. The second, happening until 6 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School, will settle whether incumbent Steve Clinton or challenger Jim Ludington will be the Republican candidate for Amsterdam District supervisor.
At present, there are no Democrat contenders for either seat.
White, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) dean at Virginia Western Community College, was appointed to the board in December after then-Supervisor Ray Sloan resigned to return to volunteer firefighting. Though she has served on many community boards, this is her first election run.
“I am humbled by the support,” White said. “I am humbled by the win today and it only makes me want to work harder for the community.”
White won 76% of the 452 votes cast, receiving 344 to Smith’s 108, said Botetourt County Republican Committee Chair Chad Simmons.
“I'm thrilled that 452 people care enough about the community that we live in to come out on a beautiful Saturday morning and engage in the democratic process,” White said. “To me, that's the real victory.”
Though the Republican Party in Botetourt hasn’t held a firehouse primary in many years, the turnout in Buchanan exceeded party officials’ expectations, Simmons said.
Smith, a colorful character with a history that includes a felony pandering conviction in his 20s and an unsuccessful challenge to then-Del. Lacey Putney in 2009, has not responded to repeated requests for interviews.
White said that after the results were read, she and Smith agreed “that it had been a positive, clean, highly engaging campaign.”