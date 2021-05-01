White wins Republican firehouse primary for Botetourt's Buchanan district; Amsterdam district primary still underway

The community college dean picked to fill a vacant seat on the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will be the official Republican candidate for her district in the November elections.

Amy Stinnett White was victorious over her opponent, Will Smith, in a firehouse primary vote for Botetourt’s Buchanan District held Saturday morning at Buchanan Elementary School.

The Buchanan District contest is one of two in Saturday’s Republican firehouse primary in Botetourt. The second, happening until 6 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School, will settle whether incumbent Steve Clinton or challenger Jim Ludington will be the Republican candidate for Amsterdam District supervisor.

At present, there are no Democrat contenders for either seat.

White, the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) dean at Virginia Western Community College, was appointed to the board in December after then-Supervisor Ray Sloan resigned to return to volunteer firefighting. Though she has served on many community boards, this is her first election run.

“I am humbled by the support,” White said. “I am humbled by the win today and it only makes me want to work harder for the community.”