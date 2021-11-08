Whiting wins Snow Creek seat on Franklin County School Board

Carletta Whiting has won the Snow Creek District seat on the Franklin County School Board following last week's election.

According to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections, Whiting received 39.19% of the vote with all precincts reporting. Other candidates received 60.81% of the vote as of the last time the department's website was updated Monday afternoon. Kay Chitwood, registrar for Franklin County, confirmed the results.

Whiting, a Philadelphia native, moved to Franklin County in 2018. The 50-year-old resident of Snow Creek holds a degree in business management.

Whiting, Gregory Maxwell and incumbent G.B. Washburn Jr. all ran as write-in candidates for the seat.

Maxwell, 36, is a U.S. Navy veteran and information technology specialist. The Sontag resident holds degrees in advance electronics and business.

Washburn, 57, has been director of the federal Farm Service Agency in Franklin County for more than 30 years.

None of the candidates were willing to comment on the results on Monday.

Write-in results were calculated by the Franklin County Voter Registrar's Office as part of the canvassing process that started Wednesday.