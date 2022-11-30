Workforce development is focus at Roanoke Valley legislative gathering

One of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s main priorities during this year’s General Assembly session will be to consolidate the state’s workforce development programs, according to Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.

Slater spoke Wednesday at the 31st annual legislative meeting breakfast sponsored by the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association and the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

He told the approximately 100 in attendance that while Virginia’s economy remains strong and unemployment is below the national average, there is work to be done in developing a stronger workforce.

Slater said that while there are many good programs throughout the state, they are decentralized, with no one agency focused solely on workforce development.

He said the governor’s office hopes to change that through legislation to be introduced this session.

“A number of key programs that are scattered in different places across government we’re proposing to move into this new agency to basically put them all in one place,” he said following his speech.

Slater said there are hundreds of workforce partners throughout Virginia, and various programs under six different cabinet members in the governor’s office.

“You can’t move everything into one place, because that’s just not practical but to move enough pieces to have a centralized hub” would be a way to provide “levers to set workforce policy and drive workforce programs across state government,” he said.

Slater said the new department would ideally have regional flexibility, working working with local groups to find the people to fill positions requiring skilled labor.

Roanoke County Supervisor David Radford, who works in the housing sector, said he was happy to hear the governor’s plan, and said there is a need for various types of workers in the Roanoke Valley right now.

Radford said the need for skilled labor has been an issue in the area since 2007 when the housing crisis hit.

“The big question is how to recruit them [workers]. You have to have support from the state level in terms of tax incentives … but also we’ve got more jobs than we’ve got workers right now,” he said.

Legislators from the region were also in attendance Wednesday to talk about their priorities for the upcoming session.

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke and Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt also spoke about the need for workforce development in the region, while also sharing their support for bipartisan legislation to help increase funding for capital improvements for public schools.

The two delegates said they also will continue to support increased funding for mental health initiatives and programs at places such as Catawba Hospital and elsewhere.

Roanoke County Supervisor Phil North said he was happy to hear the delegates’ goals lined up with the county’s legislative priority list it submitted earlier in the fall.

North said one of the county’s chief focuses right now is finding the funding for its new CTE school.

The county announced in July it would purchase four parcels off Peters Creek Road between Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School for the new center.

It will eventually replace the existing CTE facility that houses the Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The school system has outgrown the current facility and it has seen minimal improvements since being built in 1962, according to county officials.

North also said he was happy to hear about the governor’s plans to consolidate workforce development.

“Only a business-minded governor and his cabinet would come up with that kind of idea, and I’m so glad for that,” he said. “I’ve seen the disconnect, and people don’t really know where to go for grants, because they are spread out all over the place.”