CHRISTIANSBURG — Several people spoke out Monday night against a proposal to build a Love’s Travel Center just off Interstate 81 in eastern Montgomery County.

The county’s Board of Supervisors hosted several public hearings for the project, which needs to clear several land use hurdles before it can move forward.

The Love’s development would put a travel center on nearly 33 acres of land at 5241 N. Fork Road in the Elliston area. The center, which would take up 11.5 acres of the site, would be located opposite the Lancer Truck Stop-Deli on the northbound side of I-81.

The proposed development would provide a 10,200-square-foot convenience store — with an attached 3,020-square-foot fast-food restaurant — a 12,670-square-foot tire shop and service center, a 4,800-square-foot truck washing facility, a truck weighing area, a fenced dog park and fuel sales for both automobiles and commercial tractor trailers.

Images of the center’s signs presented to supervisors Monday showed advertisements for both Love’s — a national chain of truck stops and convenience stores — and an Arby’s restaurant.

Additionally, the center would provide 172 parking spaces, most of which would be almost evenly divided between standard and truck parking spaces. Eleven of the total spaces would be for recreational vehicles, which, along with the dog park, would mark a new component for Love’s, county staff said.

While the travel center is said to address a need created by the constant freight traffic on I-81, a number of neighbors to the site have voiced concerns over issues such as a future increase in truck traffic in the area and other quality of life-related challenges anticipated from such a sizable development.

One group that has expressed concern with the project and asked multiple questions related to buffering measures is those who attend the neighboring Grace Covenant Tabernacle church located just west of the proposed travel center site.

Danny Reed, a church trustee, asked about the durability of the fencing that would be put up and whether rows of tall and fast-growing trees could be added to provide a buffer between the truck stop and church.

“Personally, we’re not happy with the truck stop,” said Reed, who voiced concerns about increased congestion and noise caused by the center.

Reed voiced further concern about the visual impact from a proposed 190-foot-tall sign that he said would overlook the church. He also expressed worries about the existing impact of the current Lancer truck stop.

“We just don’t want that in our vicinity,” he said. “We have kids we’re trying to protect.”

Dan Mirolli, who lives on Flatwoods Road, said I-81 turns into a bottle neck on certain days of the week.

“I don’t see anything positive for the people who live in that area,” said Mirolli, who also directed some scrutiny at the existing Lancer truck stop. “Adding a thousand trucks a day getting on and off the interstate … is just going to exacerbate an already bad situation.”

Mirolli also said he has concerns about the impact on families with school-age kids, whom he said must travel in and out of that area.

Mirolli asked supervisors to vote against the measures needed for the travel center.

Those measures include a request that would allow the 190-foot sign.

Another speaker raised cleanliness concerns, saying the travel center would only have so many personnel at any given time to keep the lot clean.

For its project, Love’s needs the county to move the nearly 33 acres of currently vacant land from an agricultural to a general business district, which would then allow the property to seek a special use permit to build a travel center. Supervisors need to issue decisions on the rezoning and the permit.

Love’s is also asking the board to approve another special use permit to allow it to exceed the maximum number of allowed signs, maximum allowed height of signs and maximum allowed square footage for total signage on the property.

The proposed comprehensive sign package calls for three freestanding signs on the property, which exceeds the maximum of two freestanding signs allowed, according to the county.

The requested free-standing signs would consist of a 190-foot-tall high-rise sign that would exceed the maximum allowed height of 40 feet; a 25-foot-tall street that would exceed the maximum allowed height of 12 feet; and an additional 20-foot-tall freestanding sign that would exceed the maximum allowed height of 12 feet.

While they didn’t vote on the requests from Love’s Monday, supervisors did ask several questions.

One involved the functions of the tire and service center.

Brea Hopkins, the county’s director of planning and GIS services, said that part of the travel center would not involve truck maintenance that would typically require at least a few days of work. She said it would be for quicker service such as the replacement of a blown tire or maybe oil changes.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, who cited figures presented by county staff, asked why would Love’s go through with the 190-foot-tall sign despite some limits with the sight distance. The supervisor noted the area’s topography, which he said affects how well the sign can be seen.

While it is a little more challenging than what the company’s dealt with on average, they have put signs on similar topography before, said Rick Shuffield, vice president of real estate and development with Love’s.

While he said he would agree with comments speaking on the difficulty of justifying the costs for the sign, they need to have that kind of signage there, Shuffield said. He also spoke on the amplification of the signage at night time.

Fijalkowski remained unsure.

“That tall sign, I just don’t know,” he said.

Some of the comments voiced Monday were echoed at previous meetings of the county Planning Commission.

Despite the expressed concerns, the commission — on three separate 7-1 votes — issued recommendations in favor of the rezoning, the special use permit to allow the travel center and a special use permit to increase the maximum allowed height and square footage of the signage. The commission’s recommendations, however, came with conditions.

Among the conditions are a call to make improvements to North Fork Road during phase one of construction. Those improvements would involve the widening of the road and addition of turn lanes, county staff said.

“Members of the commission felt that the applicant’s request for rezoning was consistent with the Comprehensive Plan and that the special use permit request for a travel center was the type of development intended by the changes made to the zoning ordinance in 2020 related to travel centers and their desired placement within [a quarter of a mile] of an interstate interchange,” reads a memo from commission Chairman Adam Workman to board of supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins.