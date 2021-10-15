Youngest Rocky Mount councilman wants others of his generation to go into politics

ROCKY MOUNT — Tyler Lee was only 28 years old when he won election to town council in 2020. He would love it if more people his age would try their own hand at running for office.

“You know, all this stuff is fun,” Lee said. “You always get to meet new people, you always get to brainstorm the next ‘feature’ thing inside of a locality. There’s no better spot than being in a leadership spot to try to hit the gas pedal on initiatives that you come up with.”

Though it’s unclear whether Lee is the youngest council member in the town’s history, he’s definitely the youngest in recent years. “I don’t remember anybody younger,” said Linda Stanley, managing director of the Franklin County Historical Society.

Going back to her days as a reporter who covered Rocky Mount Town Council meetings, “I remember lots of old people,” she said, but “young people didn’t want to get in it. They were out making a living, doing other stuff.” It was a thankless job “even back in the ’60s and ’70s,” she said.