Youngkin pushes early voting in Roanoke County campaign stop

With polls showing the race for Virginia governor in a dead heat, Republicans are urging supporters to post big early voting numbers.
“The entire nation has got their eyes on us,” said Glenn Youngkin, speaking near a Roanoke County polling place as part of a 10-day whistle-stop tour of the state.
“Terry McAuliffe does not deserve to be rehired. I can tell you that right now,” he said. “You gotta go vote.”
The GOP ticket — seeking to end a more than decade-long winning streak by Democrats in statewide races — is working to boost turnout among conservatives as the election cycle enters its final days.
Saturday is the last day for early in-person voting in Virginia. The left-leaning districts of Northern Virginia, where President Joe Biden stumped for McAuliffe this week, have been leading the way in early ballots cast, according to data compiled by the nonprofit Virginia Public Access Project.
Attorney general candidate Jason Miyares challenged Western Virginia to match those numbers. “Do you think you can do that,” he exclaimed as the crowd of about 200 gathered cheered.
The three congressional districts that span Northern Virginia are currently outpacing the three districts of Western Virginia by a margin of more than 2:1 in ballots cast since early voting began in mid-September.
Wednesday’s campaign stop — which included remarks by a string of local legislators and Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin — was held outside the Brambleton Center, an early voting location in Roanoke County, where more than 13% of the electorate has cast an early ballot so far in the runup to Election Day, which falls on Tuesday.
Speaker after speaker blistered the Democratic ticket as bad for business, bad for law and order, and bad for parents worried about what’s happening in their children’s schools.
“Terry McAuliffe was the governor when I was sworn into the Senate, and I got to see firsthand the way he operated,” said Sen. David Suetterlin, R-Roanoke County. “He’s not driven by principles. He’s not driven by what he thinks is best for Virginia. He runs a coin-operated government.”
Youngkin reiterated his campaign vows to cut taxes and government waste while beefing up investments in law enforcement and education, including teacher salaries and charter schools. The voices of Virginians should be embraced, not controlled, by their government, he said.
“This is our moment,” he said. “We must stand up for liberty, we must stand up for our children, we must stand up for our rights to make decisions about our lives. And this is our moment to do it.”
The GOP’s get-out-the-vote tour — which included a Wednesday night concert in Christiansburg featuring country music singer John Rich — comes during a week when McAuliffe was joined on the campaign trail by Biden in Alexandria and former President Barack Obama in Richmond.
Republican activists dismissed the big-name political cameos as a sign of Democratic desperation as Youngkin began closing the gap in polls over the past month. On Tuesday, the Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs deemed the race too close to call.
Roanoke County Democratic Chairwoman Susan Cloeter countered there was nothing unusual or pointed about Democrats tapping into heavy hitters within their party.
As Election Day nears, she said she hoped that people will vote to keep moving the state forward, not backward. A vote for McAuliffe is a vote for the right side of history, she said.
Early in-person voting will continue through Saturday. Information about polling places can be obtained from the office of a community’s local voter registrar.