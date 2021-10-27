Youngkin pushes early voting in Roanoke County campaign stop

Wednesday’s campaign stop — which included remarks by a string of local legislators and Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin — was held outside the Brambleton Center, an early voting location in Roanoke County, where more than 13% of the electorate has cast an early ballot so far in the runup to Election Day, which falls on Tuesday.

Speaker after speaker blistered the Democratic ticket as bad for business, bad for law and order, and bad for parents worried about what’s happening in their children’s schools.

“Terry McAuliffe was the governor when I was sworn into the Senate, and I got to see firsthand the way he operated,” said Sen. David Suetterlin, R-Roanoke County. “He’s not driven by principles. He’s not driven by what he thinks is best for Virginia. He runs a coin-operated government.”

Youngkin reiterated his campaign vows to cut taxes and government waste while beefing up investments in law enforcement and education, including teacher salaries and charter schools. The voices of Virginians should be embraced, not controlled, by their government, he said.

“This is our moment,” he said. “We must stand up for liberty, we must stand up for our children, we must stand up for our rights to make decisions about our lives. And this is our moment to do it.”