After another back-and-forth debate about the Gun Violence Prevention Commission on Monday, the Roanoke City Council ultimately tabled an ordinance that would subject the commission to more spending oversight.

Right now, the council reviews the recommendations of council-appointed boards, authorities and commissions — including the GVPC — about how to use general fund money, but not grant money. The ordinance discussed Monday would give the council the ability to review GVPC recommendations regarding grant funds.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who has been critical of the commission, found fault with the ordinance Monday afternoon. As she has several times before, Moon Reynolds said she does not believe the commission has the authority to spend grant funds.

City Attorney Tim Spencer said he needed to clarify that.

“They’re an advisory board. They didn’t spend the money. I want both our residents to be aware of that, and the press, because I think that’s been a mis-thought that they were spending money. Understand, please, they were not. They were simply giving their recommendation and the city, based on the appropriation by this council, spent the funds,” Spencer said.

Moon Reynolds replied that her perception is that people have to go to Vice Mayor Joe Cobb for money to address gun violence. Spencer said the GVPC uses the same public request for proposals process as other groups.

Meanwhile, Cobb, who is also head of the GVPC, strongly objected to Moon Reynolds' assertion.

“That’s completely inaccurate. That’s totally inaccurate,” Cobb said.

Later, Cobb said the ordinance would unfairly subject the GVPC to a different standard than the city’s other commissions and boards.

“I have issues with that because I think it questions the integrity of the commission,” Cobb said.

Council member Luke Priddy said it may make sense to hold the commission to a higher standard, given the level of scrutiny the commission is under and the importance of addressing gun violence.

An audit of the GVPC's spending is currently ongoing, requested to at least further clear the air as members of the council continue to discuss what the commission does and how money is spent.

Mayor Sherman Lea said it may be unfair to compare the tasks of the GVPC with those of, say, the arts commission.

Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd asked what it would mean to subject all board-appointed groups to the same higher level of review.

City Manager Bob Cowell was leery of that idea.

“Part of the reason why the councils have historically established boards and commissions to do that process, and coordinators and administration, is to keep the politics out of those decisions and those awards,” Cowell said.

Councilman Peter Volosin motioned to table the vote on the ordinance, quickly supported by White-Boyd and council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

The motion to table passed 5-2, with everyone but Priddy and Cobb in favor of tabling.

Priddy objected on the grounds that the council should pass the ordinance prior to the completion of the audit.

“My understanding is that we were going to be considering this as separate from the audit, that’s why we brought it to ourselves today. … Now this puts that into the same thread,” Priddy said.

Later, the council discussed the city's youth curfew. Rather than expanding the curfew — which residents overwhelmingly opposed at community meetings in March — the discussion turned to its enforcement.

The city’s police officers take a non-punitive approach, police chief Sam Roman said.

“We don’t want to create moments to bring juveniles into the system when there are alternatives,” Roman said.

White-Boyd asked Roman for his thoughts on what to do about the curfew and Roman advised the city to hold the course it’s already on. White-Boyd agreed.

Cowell indicated the youth curfew conversation may continue as part of a June 5 discussion of the STAR City Safe program.