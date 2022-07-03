Grab a garden gaze

The annual New River Valley Garden Tour is set for July 9. It showcases innovative, specialty and scenic private gardens each July. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library with the cooperation of the New River Valley Master Gardeners Association. There will be six gardens on the tour. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at public libraries in Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Floyd and Shawsville, or at the gardens on the day of the tour, or online at http://www.mfrlfriends.org.