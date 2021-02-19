Grand opening and virtual tour announced for new Fire Station No. 7 in Roanoke

The much-anticipated reconstruction of Roanoke's Fire Station No. 7 will be unveiled to the public Wednesday in an event that, due to COVID-19 precautions, will take place online.

A ribbon-cutting and tour will be broadcast across Roanoke Fire-EMS's social media channels.

Construction started in 2019 on the building, which offers four times as much space as its predecessor and is better-suited to meet modern-day needs, officials have said.

The plans honored the prior circa-1922 firehouse in the design of the architecture and in materials that were salvaged and reused in the new facility.

The new fire station, built on the same Raleigh Court site that the prior station occupied, offers more space to accommodate facilities for male and female firefighters and is better laid out for the size of today's fire engines.

The building officially went into service Tuesday. The ribbon-cutting and virtual tour will be held at noon Wednesday and will be shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @RoanokeFireEMS.

"While Coronavirus prevents us from allowing the public to tour the station as we have done in years past, we hope you will enjoy our virtual Grand Opening and Station Tour that will be posted to our social media channels," officials wrote in an event announcement. "We look forward to being back in the heart of the Grandin Court community!"

