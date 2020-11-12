 Skip to main content
Grandin holiday parade to be replaced with community tree
Grandin holiday parade to be replaced with community tree

The Grandin Village Business Association has canceled its annual holiday parade, instead inviting the community to help decorate a neighborhood Christmas tree.

Don Wilson, a member of the parade committee, said the group realized mid-summer that the COVID-19 pandemic would make it impossible to hold the event this year. But members still wanted to observe the holiday in some way.

They decided to put up a Christmas tree in the common area outside Heights Community Church at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and Grandin Road.

The tree will go up Nov. 20 and merchants in the neighborhood will handle decorating the top half. On the following day, when the parade would have been held, community members can begin to add ornaments of their own — though nothing glass or battery-operated — to the lower branches, Wilson said.

"It’s a holiday tree intended to show peace, hope and love and the decorations that they bring should reflect that sentiment," he said.

Wilson said he expects the decorating will run all the way through the holidays. Folks will have the opportunity to add to the tree when they're most comfortable, avoiding crowds.

The tree will be taken down Dec. 28, Wilson said, and decorations collected in case anyone wants to retrieve them. Anything not claimed by Dec. 31 will be donated or discarded.

"We didn’t want the holiday to pass without doing something because everybody’s so used to an event," Wilson said. "This isn’t a parade, but it’s the best that we could come up with."

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

