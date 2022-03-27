Grandmother of Juneteenth shares message with Virginia Tech audience

BLACKSBURG — Having walked the walk — from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington D.C. to advocate for what is now the Juneteenth national holiday — Opal Lee showed Sunday that she can also talk the talk.

At the age of 95, “I’m going to keep on walking. I’m going to keep on talking,” she said during a speech at Virginia Tech. “Because I know I can change somebody’s mind.”

Lee became known as the grandmother of Juneteenth when she decided in 2016 to walk the 1,400 miles from her Texas home to the nation’s capital, in hopes of talking the president and Congress into honoring the day that the enslaved people of Galveston learned that they were free.

That was June 19, 1865, two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But the news traveled slowly to Texas. The arrival of of Union troops with the official word of freedom, in the last state of the Confederary with institutional slavery, has long been celebrated by Black citizens.

“We started celebrating, and we’ve been celebrating ever since,” Lee said.

But Lee noticed as a young girl that white people in Fort Worth were more inclined to throw a party on July 4, the day they gained the independence that it would take Blacks nearly another century to achieve.

After devoting a lifetime to education and social justice causes, Lee decided it was time to get serious about making Juneteenth a national holiday. Her walk — done two and a half miles at time to symbolize the two and half years it took for Blacks in Galveston to realize they were free — quickly gained national attention.

“I thought that if a little old lady in tennis shoes was doing the walk, somebody would pay attention,” she said. “And they did.”

Last year, President Joe Biden signed legislation that established Juneteenth as the 11 federal holiday of the year. Lee, whose work by then had led 1.6 million people to sign a petition supporting the move, was invited to witness the event.

“Needless to say, we made it to the White House,” Lee said. “I don’t know how to express it. I’m still on Cloud Nine.”

Not long after Lee began her walk at the age of 89, family members began to have concerns about her health. And some of the communities she traveled through considered her “too political,” she told an audience at Tech’s Burruss Hall.

The plan changed, with Lee traveling to cities that invited her. There, she would take a two and half mile walk and speak at events aimed at spreading her message of recognizing Juneteenth.

“Over the course of decades, she’s made it her mission to see that this day came,” Biden said at the bill-signing ceremony, The Washington Post reported at the time. “It was almost a singular mission. She’s walked miles and miles, literally and figuratively, to bring attention to Juneteenth.”

Lee, who was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, has a background in teaching and counseling, for which she received a master’s degree. Her work in civil rights has included operating a food bank and community garden in Texas. She is the author of “Juneteenth: A Children’s Story.”

Her speech in Blacksburg was part of Women's History Month and Tech’s 1872 Forward celebration of the school’s first 150 years of history.

On Sunday, Lee said she has no plans to slow down.

“We can’t rest on our laurels saying we’ve got Juneteenth as a national holiday. We’ve got work to do. Don’t you agree?” She said, eliciting applause from a crowd of about 100.

“Young people, believe me when I say you can make a difference,” Lee told the crowd.

Speaking about the poverty, homelessness, racial inequities, and other social ills that she has fought against since she was a youngster, Lee said true and complete freedom is yet to come.

To the college students in the audience, she said: “You are the ones who are going to get us out of the quagmire that we’re in.”

