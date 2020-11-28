Grant will help Floyd Country Store, others

Dylan Locke doesn’t want people flocking to the Floyd Country Store’s famous Friday Nite Jamboree until it’s safe.
“But as soon as they can, we want them all to come here,” Locke, co-owner of the famed Appalachian music landmark, said.
And now the store and other venues will have a $20,000 Virginia Tourism Corporation grant to help in getting ready for the hoped-for end of the novel coronavirus pandemic next year.
“We’re grateful and excited because this is going to help us with some marketing ideas we’ve dreamed of but haven’t had the capacity to do over the last few years,” Locke said.
The grant will be used to develop new videos, brochures, ads and other marketing materials and place them along the I-81 corridor to draw visitors to Floyd to enjoy all its music-related offerings, including the Floyd Small Town Summer event series in the Warren G Lineberry Park, the Handmade Music School and others, Locke said.
The grant coincides with the state tourism office’s “Year of the Road Trip” theme for 2021, Locke said. The idea is to target travelers in West Virginia, Northern Virginia, Richmond and North Carolina who could easily travel to Floyd for a weekend of music and culture.
Floyd was one of 161 local and regional tourism initiatives to receive grants through the overall $1.9 million Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
Despite the pandemic, the Floyd Country Store has kept the music going by giving bands a way to perform to a virtual audience via social media livestream. Viewers have even used an online tip jar to show support for the bands and provide a little income for them, Locke said.
The in-house Handmade Music School has offered virtual workshops and programs, and Locke said it’s been so successful that it will continue after the pandemic is over.
Locke said the tourism recovery grant will dovetail with another grant-funded project awarded by Virginia Humanities to the Handmade Music School. That $20,000 grant awarded this past summer will help develop an online interactive map and archive of regional music history.
The archive will be a resource for visitors, who can use it to learn about the musicians and families who shaped mountain music over generations — preferably while they are road-tripping to Floyd to experience some of it live.
While mountain musicians went to Bristol to record, they learned their craft on the farms and in the hills of Floyd, Patrick, Franklin and other nearby counties, Locke said. The humanities grant will help preserve and educate people about that history.
“Locals can be proud of the living traditions,” Locke said. “Outsiders can know more about it as they travel here, and their experience will be deeper.”
The archive is expected to roll out sometime in 2021.
For more information, visit https://www.floydcountrystore.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.