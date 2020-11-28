Grant will help Floyd Country Store, others

Despite the pandemic, the Floyd Country Store has kept the music going by giving bands a way to perform to a virtual audience via social media livestream. Viewers have even used an online tip jar to show support for the bands and provide a little income for them, Locke said.

The in-house Handmade Music School has offered virtual workshops and programs, and Locke said it’s been so successful that it will continue after the pandemic is over.

Locke said the tourism recovery grant will dovetail with another grant-funded project awarded by Virginia Humanities to the Handmade Music School. That $20,000 grant awarded this past summer will help develop an online interactive map and archive of regional music history.

The archive will be a resource for visitors, who can use it to learn about the musicians and families who shaped mountain music over generations — preferably while they are road-tripping to Floyd to experience some of it live.

While mountain musicians went to Bristol to record, they learned their craft on the farms and in the hills of Floyd, Patrick, Franklin and other nearby counties, Locke said. The humanities grant will help preserve and educate people about that history.